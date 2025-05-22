Pirates' Endy Rodriguez Nears MLB Return And Fantasy Baseball Relevance
Endy Rodriguez was once a promising fantasy baseball asset, but recent struggles and injuries pushed him off many rosters—even in deep leagues. However, with a rehab stint under his belt and a versatile role awaiting in Pittsburgh, Rodriguez could be primed for a sneaky second-half impact.
Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates
Rodriguez's loss of luster was so bad that he was dropped from my NFBC NL Auction league two weeks ago. Finding catcher upgrades in this type of league is extremely difficult, and even harder when all 12 teams must start two catchers. He drew only a $14 runner-up bid behind my bid-to-own swing ($119).
Over his four rehab games (recovering from a finger issue), Rodriguez went 3-for-13 with three runs, two home runs, and four RBIs. He also had one walk and one strikeout. His major league resume (.212/31/3/15 over 231 at-bats) won’t excite in 10-, 12-, or 15-team mixed formats, but his future stats will paint a winning player at the catcher position.
His bat was on the rise from 2022 to 2023 over three levels (High A, AA, and AAA) of minor league baseball. He hit .303 with 146 runs, 31 home runs, 133 RBIs, and eight stolen bases over 730 at-bats, with an exceptional walk rate (11.3) while controlling the damage in strikeouts (17.5%).
Rodriguez missed almost all of 2024 with TJ surgery (11/13/2024). This season, the Pirates gave him playing time at catcher (6) and first base (11) over their first 17 games (14 starts).
I’ve been a fan of his for a few seasons, but I have yet to be rewarded with winning stats for my fantasy teams. I expect him to return to the majors soon, and Pittsburgh will give Rodriguez plenty of at-bats. His ability to play first base should be an advantage in playing time over the back end of the catching player pool in 12- and 15-team formats.