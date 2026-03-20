Randy Arozarena’s Fantasy Value Set to Rise in Potential Phillies Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies could look to make a splash before opening day, and few moves would have a bigger impact than acquiring Randy Arozarena from the Seattle Mariners.

Known for his rare combination of power, speed, and on-base ability, Arozarena would immediately upgrade the Phillies’ outfield and middle-of-the-order lineup, complementing stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner.

His presence would not only strengthen the team on the field but also send his fantasy baseball value soaring across multiple categories.

Here’s what it would take for the Phillies to acquire him.

Philadelphia Phillies- Seattle Mariners MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Phillies Acquire:

OF Randy Arozarena

Mariners Acquire:

OF Brandon Marsh

LHP Cade Obermueller

SS Devin Saltiban

Fantasy Impact

Arozarena would immediately become a key offensive weapon for the Phillies, bringing a rare combination of power, speed, and on-base ability.

In 2025, he hit .238 with 27 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases, showcasing his ability to contribute across multiple fantasy categories.

Moving to Philadelphia would likely boost his runs, RBIs, and power stats due to better lineup protection alongside Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, while keeping his stolen base production intact.

Fantasy managers in redraft and dynasty leagues would see him jump toward top-tier outfielder status, making him a must-add in nearly every format.

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Marsh, an MLB outfielder, would provide the Mariners with solid production immediately.

In 2025, he hit .280 with 11 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 7 stolen bases, combining average with moderate power.

While his fantasy ceiling is lower than Arozarena’s, Marsh’s consistency makes him a reliable contributor in runs, OBP, and moderate power, and he would be especially valuable in leagues emphasizing batting average or multi-position eligibility.

He’s also a safe piece for dynasty leagues while the Mariners develop their other prospects.

Cade Obermueller is a newly drafted pitching prospect in 2025.

Obermueller did not yet have professional stats, but his college season at Iowa (5–3, 3.02 ERA, 117 strikeouts in 83 ⅓ innings) signals a high-strikeout arm with rotation upside.

In a trade to Seattle, he becomes a high-upside dynasty pitching prospect, potentially a mid-rotation starter with strikeout potential, contributing significantly in K-heavy or ratio-focused fantasy leagues once he reaches the majors. He’s a bet on the future, but one that could pay off handsomely.

DEVIN SALTIBAN OH MY GOSH 😵 pic.twitter.com/vEtNuslP76 — Adelaide Giants Baseball Club (@AdelaideGiants) January 25, 2026

Saltiban’s 2025 season in High-A saw him hit .180/.259/.305 with 7 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases over 66 games.

While the batting average and OBP are low, his speed and versatility make him intriguing for dynasty fantasy leagues, especially in formats that reward stolen bases and multi-position eligibility.

For the Mariners, Saltiban represents a long-term upside piece whose fantasy value would likely increase if he develops more consistent contact and power at higher levels.

Why The Phillies Make The Trade

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) runs the bases after an RBI single by third baseman Eugenio Suarez (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Phillies would target Randy Arozarena because he offers an immediate upgrade to their lineup, adding a proven, multi-category star alongside Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner.

His combination of power, speed, and on-base ability strengthens the middle of the order, boosts run production, and increases RBI opportunities.

Beyond stats, Arozarena fills a positional need in left field, allowing Philadelphia a high-impact, win-now addition without sacrificing core MLB talent.

Why The Mariners Make The Trade

Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts at first after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Mariners would make this trade to convert Randy Arozarena, a star nearing free agency, into a mix of controllable talent with both immediate and long-term value.

Brandon Marsh would provide an MLB-ready outfielder capable of stepping in right away, while Cade Obermueller adds a high-strikeout pitching prospect with rotation upside.

Devin Saltiban gives Seattle a versatile infielder who can contribute at multiple positions, providing depth and future potential.

By acquiring these pieces, the Mariners strengthen both their major-league roster and farm system, balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term development.

This package allows Seattle to maintain a competitive lineup around stars like Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh while securing cost-controlled, high-upside talent to build for the future.

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