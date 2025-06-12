Reid Detmers: Fantasy Baseball Bust Or Breakout Reliever In Waiting?

I was a Reid Detmers in the rotation guy, but he might just be a top 5 left-handed reliever in the sport.



Since May 9th , entering today, his ranks among LH RPs (min. 10 IP):

• 4th in ERA (0.64)

• 5th in FIP (1.57)

• 4th in WAR (0.6)

• 4th in K% (37.5%)

• 1st in WPA (1.42)