Why Ronald Acuña Jr. Is One of the Biggest Upside Plays in 2026 Fantasy Drafts

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 2025 season was defined by rust, injuries, and frustration, making him one of the rare first-round bats who didn’t return draft-day value. With a healthier offseason behind him, the underlying power and plate skills still point to a full-scale fantasy rebound in 2026.

OF3 – Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves (NFBC ADP – 8)

Acuna turned out to be a losing investment last year because he took longer to recover from his knee injury. His first game back in the majors came on May 23rd. He also missed the first two weeks of August due to a calf injury.

Ronald Acuna Jr has played more than 150 games in a season twice:



2019: 41 HR, 37 SB, .883 OPS

2023: 41 HR, 73 SB, 1.012 OPS



Nobody in baseball is more electric than a healthy Ronald Acuna Jr—here’s to hoping we get 150+ in 2026🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KBruvdL9Hx — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) February 3, 2026

His RBI rate (10.0%) was well below his career average (16.1%), which was also his weakness in his limited at-bats in 2024 (9.7%). Acuna had strength in his contact batting average (.415) and his average hit rate (1.786) supported 35+ home runs with 560 at-bats.

Acuna only had four home runs and 10 RBIs over his 99 at-bats against lefties (.253 BAA). His strikeout rate (24.8%) was above his career average (22.4%) while pushing his walk rate (17.2%) to an elite level. He produced winning stats over his first 156 at-bats (.333/39/12/22/4). Acuna only had 10 attempted stolen bases on the year, with a weaker end to the season (.253/35/9/20/5 over 182 at-bats).

His exit velocity (92.7) was above his career average (92.4) but below his best power season (94.7). Acuna had strength in his hard-hit rate (52.5%), barrel rate (15.7%), and launch angle (13.4). He upped his flyball rate (38.6% - 30.4% in 2023) while posting a better-than-career-average HR/FB rate (23.1%).

Ronald Acuna 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: When in top form, Acuna is a five-category stud, but his days of stealing 70 bags are probably over. I still expect him to run. Over 16 games this winter, he went 19-for-53 with 13 runs, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 11 steals while walking 16 times with six strikeouts. Let’s go: .300 with 125+ runs, 40 home runs, 100+ RBIs, and 30+ steals.

