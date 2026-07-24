Ronald Acuna Jr Injury Update After Last Night's Scare: When Will He Be Back In Fantasy Baseball Lineups Now?

It was a rollercoaster of a day for Atlanta Braves fans and Ronald Acuna Jr fantasy owners yesterday. First, news dropped that Acuna's return was imminent and he'd be back with the Braves at some point between tonight and Sunday. However, we all got a scare last night when, in perhaps his final rehab game with the Gwinnett Stripers, Acuna struck out and limped back to the dugout.

While the video was posted with essentially no explanation, it naturally led to rampant speculation. However, there were some key takeaways that social media appeared to ignore in favor of untethered panic as social media does. He is currently rehabbing a left hamstring injury, which had sidelined him; however, this was clearly a right leg injury and looked like an ankle injury. So, it was clear this was not a reinjury for anyone who put any thought into it.

This morning we got an update from Braves beat writer Mark Bowman that Acuna is fine and this should have no impact on a potential return. That's incredible news for Acuna owners. We should expect him back at the top of the Braves lineup as early as tonight and no later than Sunday. His activation off the IL now looks to be imminent.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is fine. His cleat caught in the dirt during that fourth inning strikeout last night, causing his foot to turn awkwardly. He walked it off and was fine by the time he got to the dugout. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 24, 2026

Fantasy Impact

OF Ronald Acuna Jr, Atlanta Braves

Acuna was irreplaceable in fantasy lineups and is among the best in the game when he's clicking on all cylinders. He has a rare combination of power and speed, matched by very few players ever, let alone in the league today.

However, it may be a good idea to temper expectations when it comes to base stealing out of the gates as he comes off a second hamstring injury. We have seen him be hesitant before coming off injuries, and that could be the case again here. Nevertheless, we would expect him to be at full speed well before your fantasy baseball playoffs. It shouldn't take him more than a few weeks to get his full confidence back.

We also wouldn't be surprised to see him DH a bit more for a while coming off this injury. There is even a chance he DHs most nights that Drake Baldwin is behind the plate. That shouldn't have much of an impact in most fantasy leagues, but we know it does in some.

Regardless, as soon as Acuna is back in the Braves lineup, he should be back in your fantasy lineup. He is an elite talent who could have a monster game on any given night. We have seen him come back from serious long-term injuries before and blast the first pitch he sees over the wall.



More Fantasy Sports On SI News