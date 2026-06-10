Ronald Acuna Jr Injury Update And Fantasy Impact: Should You Grab Braves SS Jorge Mateo On The Waiver Wire?

The Atlanta Braves got another scare last night when their star outfielder and former National League MVP, Ronald Acuna Jr, pulled up lame, favoring his left leg after trying to beat out a ground ball to third base. Panic immediately set in for a team that has already seen him tear both of his ACLs, among other injuries, throughout his career.

However, the Braves and fantasy baseball owners may have both gotten some good news later in the night when the official Atlanta Braves Twitter account seemed to diagnose him with left hamstring tightness. Acuna has already missed time this season due to a hamstring injury, and there is a chance he lands on the IL again due to this injury.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from tonight’s game due to left hamstring tightness. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 10, 2026

He will undergo an MRI today to diagnose the full extent of the injury. Currently, he is listed as day-to-day, but the Braves tend to be careful with these types of injuries and could place him on the 10-day IL just to be safe. We should have more information before the Braves play tonight against the Chicago White Sox. It would be a shock to see him in that game. The good news is, the injury doesn't sound overly serious.

Ronald Acuña Jr. on his injury:



“I’m disappointed, man.”



On how it compares to previous injuries he’s dealt with:



“This one isn’t as bad. I don’t feel any pain, I just feel a little bit tight, so let’s see what happens in the MRI tomorrow.”



Overall, a positive update from the… pic.twitter.com/YXkWgVRX5e — Zach Sweet (@by_ZachSweet) June 10, 2026

Fantasy Impact

OF Ronald Acuna Jr, Atlanta Braves

If Acuna is forced to face an extended absence, it's bad news for fantasy owners. Even if he hasn't been playing up to his MVP expectations, he still brings a ton of value to your fantasy team.

There is no replacing him; however, there could be a player on the Braves who could give you a ton of value if Acuna misses time. That player is shortstop Jorge Mateo, who we expect to get a lot more playing time if Acuna is out, which is a real possibility because the Braves have the best record in baseball and have no reason to try to rush him back.

SS Jorge Mateo, Atlanta Braves

Mateo is one of the fastest players in the league and has been outstanding this season. In 86 at-bats, he is batting .291 with four home runs, 11 RBIs, 23 runs, and seven stolen bases. If Acuna misses time, we expect Mauricio Dubon to play exclusively in the outfield, with Mateo taking over as the primary shortstop. His increase in usage could help replace a lot of what Acuna brings on the base paths when it comes to scoring runs and stealing bases.

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