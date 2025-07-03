MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Kansas City Royals Deal Seth Lugo to Los Angeles Dodgers
The Kansas City Royals were one of the best feel-good stories around baseball last season. They improved by 30 games in the standings from 2023 to 2024 to earn a playoff berth in the American League last fall.
Then in the postseason, Kansas City knocked off the Baltimore Orioles and started the AL Division Series in a 1-1 tie entering Game 3 with the eventual AL champion New York Yankees.
But the Royals haven't been able to repeat their magic from last season. Entering July 3, they sit seven games below .500 and in fourth place of the AL Central.
Kansas City is 14 games back of the AL Central leading Detroit Tigers. The Royals trail by only 5.5 games in the wild card standings, but they would have to pass six teams to move into playoff positioning.
In all likelihood, the Royals are going to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. One of the best pieces they can sell is 35-year-old starting pitcher Seth Lugo.
Let's explore the possibility of Lugo landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kansas City Royals-Los Angeles Dodgers Mock Trade
Kansas City Royals receive No. 17 Dodgers prospect and outfielder Mike Sirota and No. 23 Dodgers prospect and corner infielder Logan Wagner.
Los Angeles Dodgers receive right-handed starting pitcher Seth Lugo.
There's a cliché in baseball -- teams can never have enough starting pitchers. Don't think that's true? Just look at the 2025 Dodgers.
"It's hard to believe the Dodgers might need another starting pitcher after all the money they've invested in their rotation, but we still don't know the seasonlong prognosis for Tyler Glasnow,Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, although Glasnow has at least started a rehab assignment in Triple-A," ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote. "The one thing we do know is the Dodgers have a system loaded with hitting prospects that might make them the team most capable of making this trade -- if they want to do it."
With Lugo, the Dodgers could add another capable veteran arm to their starting rotation. Lugo has been particularly great lately, posting a 1.26 ERA since the start of June.
The right-hander has a player option for 2026, so he could be just a rental player for a team this season. But the longer he pitches as he did in June, the more value he will have.
Initially, I thought Dodgers No. 10 prospect and right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso was a good choice for the Royals to acquire in exchange for Lugo. But the Royals need more offense, so it might be more prudent for them to get two hitter prospects -- even if they are lower rated -- in return for their veteran starter.
If traded to Los Angeles, Lugo would have a significant uptick in value if he continued to pitch as he has with the Royals this season. That increased value would come from the likelihood of more wins. With Kansas City's run support, Lugo is 5-5 with a 2.74 ERA and 1.083 WHIP this season.
Lugo also has 76 strikeouts in 88.2 frames during 2025.