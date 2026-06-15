Spencer Strider Injury Update: Braves Get Encouraging News About Their Starting Pitcher's Ailing Elbow

The Atlanta Braves placed Spencer Strider on the 15-Day IL last week with elbow inflammation. This injury was a scary one for the Braves, with Strider already suffering two major elbow injuries that required surgery to repair his UCL.

It felt like this could have been a season-ender or even worse, but the Braves got what seems like great news on Monday. While we don't have an official timetable for his return, there isn't believed to be any concern about the potential need for surgery, and it sounds like he could be back sooner rather than later, according to Braves beat writer Mark Bowman.

"Strider’s MRI didn’t show any ligament damage, just inflammation. There aren’t any current concerns about him needing surgery. Today’s visit with Dr. Meister (performed surgery in 2024) will just provide an indication of what the next steps will be. Meister will provide a timetable for recovery. By tomorrow, we’ll have an idea of when Strider could begin throwing again."

Strider’s MRI didn’t show any ligament damage, just inflammation. There aren’t any current concerns about him needing surgery. Today’s visit with Dr. Meister (performed surgery in 2024) will just provide an indication of what the next steps will be. Meister will provide a… — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 15, 2026

Assuming Strider is back in time for the stretch run and the playoffs, he should be a huge boost for a team in desperate need of arms after being crushed with injuries going all the way back to spring training. We will continue to keep you updated as we get more information on a potential timetable for a return for Strider, but this was great news and better news than we expected.

Fantasy Impact

SP Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

Strider hasn't been the fantasy star he once was since returning from his second elbow surgery, but he has still been solid and has flashed his potential upside. He's still sitting at 4-2 with 46 Ks in 39 innings pitched. His last outing was brutal due to the injury; nevertheless, we have seen him figuring things out this season now that he no longer has his elite velocity.

If Strider is forced to miss an extended period of time, the Braves could get back Hurston Waldrep, AJ Smith-Shawver, and even Spencer Schwellenbach between now and then. Acquiring a pitcher via a trade is also a real possibility.

No one has spoken about this yet, so it is speculation, but don't be shocked if Strider ends up coming out of the bullpen late in the season. Depending on the extent of his elbow injury and who is available for the team, he could end up coming out of the bullpen in high-leverage situations.

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