Tarik Skubal Fantasy Value Skyrockets In Potential Dodgers Trade
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A potential mock trade for Tarik Skubal focuses on one of the most dominant aces in baseball. As a two-time Cy Young winner and one of the best starters in the game, he brings elite strikeout ability, command, and consistent run prevention, making him a true frontline arm in both the regular season and playoffs.
Skubal’s value comes from his ability to completely anchor a rotation and elevate a contender’s championship chances. He is not just a reliable starter, but a game-changing ace who can dominate high-leverage postseason games and shorten playoff series with elite performances.
Here’s what it would take for the Dodgers to acquire him:
Los Angeles Dodgers - Detroit Tigers MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact
Dodgers Acquire:
SP Tarik Skubal
Tigers Acquire:
OF Josue De Paula
SS Emil Morales
SP River Ryan
OF Zyhir Hope
Fantasy Impact
Tarik Skubal — Dodgers
Skubal arrives as a true elite ace and immediately becomes one of the most valuable pitchers in baseball.
His 2026 line (2–2, 2.22 ERA, 24.1 IP, 23 K, 0.945 WHIP) shows a dominant, low-base-runner profile with strong efficiency and run prevention.
On the Dodgers, his already strong production is amplified by elite win support and postseason-level competitiveness, making him a true SP1 with weekly dominance and high win probability upside.
Josue De Paula — Tigers
De Paula’s 2025 production (.250/.391/.400, 12 HR, 32 SB) highlights a strong on-base foundation with rare speed and developing power.
Moving to Detroit gives him a clearer runway for consistent playing time, increasing his long-term fantasy value as a high-OBP outfielder with 20/20 upside and strong category balance once fully developed.
Emil Morales — Tigers
Emil Morales’ 2025 season (.258/.335/.430, 14 HR, 9 SB) shows a developing shortstop with a balanced mix of contact, emerging power, and some speed.
In Detroit, his fantasy value would increase because he is more likely to get consistent everyday playing time on a rebuilding team, giving him a clearer path to development.
He profiles as a long-term middle-infield option who can contribute across multiple categories, with a moderate batting average, double-digit home run potential, and occasional steals if his progression continues.
River Ryan — Tigers
Ryan brings a solid mid-rotation foundation with upside in a more stable Detroit role. His 2025 season (6–4, 3.62 ERA, 74.1 IP, 79 K, 1.21 WHIP) shows a pitcher capable of both limiting runs and generating strikeouts when healthy.
In Detroit, his fantasy value rises due to a clearer rotation path, projecting as a matchup-dependent SP4/SP5 with strikeout upside and improving consistency.
Zyhir Hope — Tigers
Hope enters Detroit with strong developmental upside after a productive 2025 season (.265/.360/.475, 17 HR, 14 SB). That mix of power and athleticism translates into long-term fantasy appeal as a potential middle-of-the-order outfielder.
With everyday opportunities in a rebuilding environment, he projects as a high-upside stash with 25+ HR potential and moderate speed contributions if the hit tool develops.
Why The Tigers Make The Trade
The Tigers would make this trade because it allows them to capitalize on peak value from Tarik Skubal rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency after 2027. Even though Skubal is a two-time Cy Young winner and one of the most dominant starters in baseball, his contract timeline makes him a prime candidate for a blockbuster return while his value is at its highest.
With free agency approaching, Detroit would be weighing whether they can realistically retain him or whether it’s smarter to trade him now and avoid the possibility of losing an elite ace without compensation. By moving him early, they turn a potential future departure into a massive haul of controllable talent.
In return, the Tigers would receive Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Emil Morales, and River Ryan, giving them a deep mix of young bats, infield potential, and pitching help. Instead of risking a future free-agent loss, Detroit spreads Skubal’s value across multiple high-upside players who can form the foundation of a longer-term, more balanced contender.
Why The Dodgers Make The Trade
The Dodgers would make this trade because they are in full win-now, championship-or-bust mode as they attempt to three-peat, and adding a proven superstar ace gives them the best possible chance to extend their dynasty.
Tarik Skubal is widely viewed as one of the best starters in baseball, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a pitching Triple Crown winner, with elite command, strikeout ability, and consistent dominance at the top of a rotation.
Coming off his 2026 start (2.22 ERA, 0.945 WHIP over 24.1 innings), Skubal continues to show why he is considered a true frontline ace capable of controlling playoff games. For a team chasing a three-peat, his presence would immediately stabilize the rotation and give the Dodgers a dominant anchor for October, where elite starting pitching often decides championships.
To acquire him, the Dodgers would move a package centered on upside in Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Emil Morales, and River Ryan, sacrificing long-term projection for immediate dominance. It’s a calculated all-in move: trading future potential for one of the most decorated and dominant pitchers in the game to maximize their chances at a third straight.
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Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.