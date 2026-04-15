Tarik Skubal Fantasy Value Skyrockets In Potential Dodgers Trade

A potential mock trade for Tarik Skubal focuses on one of the most dominant aces in baseball. As a two-time Cy Young winner and one of the best starters in the game, he brings elite strikeout ability, command, and consistent run prevention, making him a true frontline arm in both the regular season and playoffs.

Skubal’s value comes from his ability to completely anchor a rotation and elevate a contender’s championship chances. He is not just a reliable starter, but a game-changing ace who can dominate high-leverage postseason games and shorten playoff series with elite performances.

Here’s what it would take for the Dodgers to acquire him:

Los Angeles Dodgers - Detroit Tigers MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Dodgers Acquire:

SP Tarik Skubal

Tigers Acquire:

OF Josue De Paula

SS Emil Morales

SP River Ryan

OF Zyhir Hope

Fantasy Impact

Tarik Skubal — Dodgers

Skubal arrives as a true elite ace and immediately becomes one of the most valuable pitchers in baseball.

His 2026 line (2–2, 2.22 ERA, 24.1 IP, 23 K, 0.945 WHIP) shows a dominant, low-base-runner profile with strong efficiency and run prevention.

On the Dodgers, his already strong production is amplified by elite win support and postseason-level competitiveness, making him a true SP1 with weekly dominance and high win probability upside.

Josue De Paula — Tigers

Mar 4, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula (95) against Team Mexico during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

De Paula’s 2025 production (.250/.391/.400, 12 HR, 32 SB) highlights a strong on-base foundation with rare speed and developing power.

Moving to Detroit gives him a clearer runway for consistent playing time, increasing his long-term fantasy value as a high-OBP outfielder with 20/20 upside and strong category balance once fully developed.

Emil Morales — Tigers

Emil Morales’ 2025 season (.258/.335/.430, 14 HR, 9 SB) shows a developing shortstop with a balanced mix of contact, emerging power, and some speed.

In Detroit, his fantasy value would increase because he is more likely to get consistent everyday playing time on a rebuilding team, giving him a clearer path to development.

He profiles as a long-term middle-infield option who can contribute across multiple categories, with a moderate batting average, double-digit home run potential, and occasional steals if his progression continues.

River Ryan — Tigers

Feb 25, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher River Ryan (77) warms up with a football prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Ryan brings a solid mid-rotation foundation with upside in a more stable Detroit role. His 2025 season (6–4, 3.62 ERA, 74.1 IP, 79 K, 1.21 WHIP) shows a pitcher capable of both limiting runs and generating strikeouts when healthy.

In Detroit, his fantasy value rises due to a clearer rotation path, projecting as a matchup-dependent SP4/SP5 with strikeout upside and improving consistency.

Zyhir Hope — Tigers

Hope enters Detroit with strong developmental upside after a productive 2025 season (.265/.360/.475, 17 HR, 14 SB). That mix of power and athleticism translates into long-term fantasy appeal as a potential middle-of-the-order outfielder.

With everyday opportunities in a rebuilding environment, he projects as a high-upside stash with 25+ HR potential and moderate speed contributions if the hit tool develops.

Why The Tigers Make The Trade

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Tigers would make this trade because it allows them to capitalize on peak value from Tarik Skubal rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency after 2027. Even though Skubal is a two-time Cy Young winner and one of the most dominant starters in baseball, his contract timeline makes him a prime candidate for a blockbuster return while his value is at its highest.

With free agency approaching, Detroit would be weighing whether they can realistically retain him or whether it’s smarter to trade him now and avoid the possibility of losing an elite ace without compensation. By moving him early, they turn a potential future departure into a massive haul of controllable talent.

In return, the Tigers would receive Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Emil Morales, and River Ryan, giving them a deep mix of young bats, infield potential, and pitching help. Instead of risking a future free-agent loss, Detroit spreads Skubal’s value across multiple high-upside players who can form the foundation of a longer-term, more balanced contender.

Why The Dodgers Make The Trade

Mar 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Dodgers would make this trade because they are in full win-now, championship-or-bust mode as they attempt to three-peat, and adding a proven superstar ace gives them the best possible chance to extend their dynasty.

Tarik Skubal is widely viewed as one of the best starters in baseball, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a pitching Triple Crown winner, with elite command, strikeout ability, and consistent dominance at the top of a rotation.

Coming off his 2026 start (2.22 ERA, 0.945 WHIP over 24.1 innings), Skubal continues to show why he is considered a true frontline ace capable of controlling playoff games. For a team chasing a three-peat, his presence would immediately stabilize the rotation and give the Dodgers a dominant anchor for October, where elite starting pitching often decides championships.

To acquire him, the Dodgers would move a package centered on upside in Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Emil Morales, and River Ryan, sacrificing long-term projection for immediate dominance. It’s a calculated all-in move: trading future potential for one of the most decorated and dominant pitchers in the game to maximize their chances at a third straight.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News