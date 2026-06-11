Tarik Skubal Injury Update, Fantasy Impact, And Trade Deadline Implications: Tigers Ace Set To Return On Saturday

The Detroit Tigers got a huge injury update on their ace, Tarik Skubal. He is set to return on Saturday, just five weeks removed from an innovative new surgery to have a loose body removed from his elbow. Historically, this would be a much longer recovery time, which could be the bigger story here, but we're going to focus on Skubal's return and how it could impact both your fantasy season and the MLB Trade Deadline.



Tarik Skubal will start in Cleveland against the Guardians on Saturday, just 38 days after undergoing surgery to remove a loose body from his left elbow. pic.twitter.com/exUwl4rFgF — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2026

Fantasy Impact



LHP Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers



He is set to pitch on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians after looking great in his rehab start on Sunday. While we would be cautious about any player making a shockingly quick return from a new procedure, we are also hopeful that he'll be returning at 100%. If you are looking to trade or acquire him in your fantasy league, be aware of the inherent risk and upside that come with him and weigh your options wisely.



Assuming he does return fully healthy, this also likely ensures that he will be traded before the August 3 trade deadline, so we expect to see him in another uniform this season. No matter where he lands, we expect him to be great. We have some concerns about his first start back, but even a shaky return wouldn't deter us from him. He'll get back on track quickly.



What fantasy owners should be looking for in his first game back is velocity, control, and if he's on any pitch-count restrictions. That information will be far more telling than the actual outcome of the game. He may not be 100%, but he shouldn't be all that far off either. Of course, he also has to come out of the game unscathed from a health standpoint as well.



A healthy Skubal is one of the most valuable starting pitchers in all of fantasy baseball. His value should only increase if he's traded to one of the high-end teams competing for a playoff spot, who would be considered a buyer at the trade deadline. A better team will lead to more wins and more fantasy value.

We expect him to be the most coveted star pitcher on the market, so it's very difficult to predict where he might land. If he does stay put in Detroit, you should still be getting a Cy Young-caliber pitcher back on your fantasy squad.





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