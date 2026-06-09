The Giants Trade Luis Arraez To The Rangers And Solidify His Fantasy Value In This MLB Mock Trade

We are getting deeper into the baseball season, and we are now less than two months away from the August 3 MLB trade deadline. For some teams, it's becoming clear whether they need to become buyers or sellers before the trade deadline. One of the teams that is clearly going to be a seller is the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is currently sitting at just 27-40 and 15.5 games out of first place in the NL West. Only the Colorado Rockies have a worse record in the National League. Unless there is some sort of immediate and drastic turnaround for the Giants, they will be looking to move expiring contracts for young talent who can help them beyond this year before August 3. Their key fantasy stars could be on the move, and it could have a major impact on your fantasy team.

One of their biggest trade chips could be Luis Arraez. He may be a one-dimensional contact hitter, but he's batting .324 this season and has proven to have elite bat-to-ball skills. His fielding has also been solid this season at second base, despite this being a very small sample size for a player who has never been a good fielder. Teams won't be getting any power out of him, but a contact hitter who can move base runners from station to station while rarely striking out can be extremely valuable for an offense.

The Texas Rangers are right in the mix for the AL West and are in dire need of a productive second baseman. Their starting second baseman, Josh Smith, is currently on the 10-day IL, and in 31 games, is batting just .217 with no home runs and six RBIs in 92 at-bats. With the Rangers sitting just two games out of first place in the AL West, we expect them to make a move, and this one makes a ton of sense.

Texas Rangers - San Francisco Giants Mock Trade

Texas Rangers Receive

2B - Luis Arraez

San Francisco Giants Receive

INF/OF - Cameron Cauley (Prospect)

RHP - Izack Tiger (Prospect)

Fantasy Impact

If you have Arraez in your fantasy lineup, we wouldn't be concerned about this move. We also wouldn't get overly excited either. We'd expect to get much of the same from him in Texas as we've seen in San Francisco.

These two offenses are on par with each other, and the size of the field isn't relevant because power just isn't his game. The Giants have scored 13 more runs, but the acquisition of Arraez would essentially swing the Rangers' offense to the same level. If this move gets made, hold him because there is no reason to believe there will be any significant change in his fantasy production because of this move.

When it comes to the two prospects, Tiger could see a quicker path to the pros with the Giants, whose pitching staff has given up 324 runs this season compared to the Rangers, who have allowed just 248. Injuries, trades, and poor performances could open the door for Tiger to be called up sooner than he would in Texas. For Cauley, his versatility makes him a potential option for either team at any point.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Texas Rangers

The Rangers desperately need help at second base, and Arraez would be a massive upgrade over what they have now. He's going to put the ball in play and help the team. They have plenty of pitching in their farm system and can afford to move an impressive young pitcher to try to make a run this season.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The San Francisco Giants

Arraez is on a one-year deal, so they have no reason to hold onto him if they aren't going to compete this season. They would be adding some much-needed pitching help and an extremely versatile offensive prospect, both of which could help the team compete for the playoffs next season.



More Fantasy Sports On SI News