The Red Sox Ship Aroldis Chapman To The Cubs To Continue His Fantasy Dominance In This MLB Mock Trade

Things have not gone the way the Boston Red Sox had hoped this season. One of the things that has gone well is that their closer, Aroldis Chapman, has been fantastic. With Boston sitting at 26-34 and 10.5 games out of first place in the AL East, they are looking like they'll be sellers at August's trade deadline. Chapman could be their biggest bargaining chip to acquire young talent.

One team that could be in the market for a relief pitcher is the Chicago Cubs. They have been very up and down this season and have dealt with a rash of injuries to their pitching staff. However, they have the talent to get hot at the right time and compete for a title. A closer like Chapman could be a key piece in a deep playoff run.

Chicago Cubs - Boston Red Sox Mock Trade

Chicago Cubs Receive

LHP - Aroldis Chapman

Boston Red Sox Receive

OF - Kane Kepley (Prospect)

RHP - Dominick Reid (Prospect)

Fantasy Impact

It's hard for Chapman to get much better than he already has been this season. In 19 appearances, he has just a 0.48 ERA, 12 saves, and 25 Ks in 18.2 innings pitched. He's allowed just nine hits and one run all season.

The one area where he could improve for fantasy owners is his save totals. Simply because he should see more save opportunities in Chicago. A team that wins more games will give their closer more opportunities in save situations. Outside of that, it would be difficult for the 38-year-old closer to be any better than he already has been this season.

As far as the two prospects go, they could have a quicker transition from the minors to the majors with this trade. The Red Sox need an infusion of young talent to help them get back on track and help them contend in the near future.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have a chance to compete in the playoffs this season, but they need reinforcements. While they are in fourth place in the NL Central, they are also just one game out of a wild-card spot. A few key additions at the trade deadline could put them over the top and be the difference between a playoff run and their season ending early.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Boston Red Sox

Unless something drastic happens, this is going to be a lost season for the Red Sox. There is no need for them to hold onto a 38-year-old on an expiring contract when they can trade him for young talent. Chapman does have a mutual option for 2027 for $13 million, but that's not a good enough reason not to move him.

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