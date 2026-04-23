The Top MLB Pitching Prospects Waiting to Get Called up to the Majors

With the Braves giving Didier Fuentes and JR Ritchie major league starts this week, the fantasy market is hoping for more long-term, impactful options in the coming weeks. Mining the minor league pitching pool is a must for game managers looking to add depth and upside to their rotations.

Here’s a look at some of the top pitching prospects heading into the final week of April:

Robby Snelling, Miami Marlins



Over his last two Triple-A starts, Snelling dominated the Norfolk Tides and Charlotte Knights, tossing 11.0 shutout innings with four hits, five walks, and 21 strikeouts. He increased his pitch count to 76 in his most recent outing on April 17. His next start is scheduled for Friday on the road against the Gwinnett Stripers. Snelling is 1-1 this season with a 1.89 ERA, 0.947 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts over 19.0 innings. His path to the majors likely depends on surpassing the struggling Chris Paddack (0-4, 17 runs allowed over 24.0 innings) on the Marlins’ depth chart.

Shane Smith, Chicago White Sox



With Anthony Kay struggling over his last two starts (nine runs, 16 baserunners, and two home runs over 6.1 innings), Smith appears poised for a return to the majors next week. He’s been solid in his first two Triple-A outings (three runs over nine innings with 10 strikeouts), throwing 62 and 83 pitches. The Charlotte Knights have him lined up for Friday at home against the Nashville Sounds. If the White Sox scratch him, Kay’s next start is Monday, potentially setting up a two-start week.

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins



Despite a strong start at Triple-A (two runs, four hits, and eight walks over 23.1 innings with 23 strikeouts), Garrett appears to be behind Snelling on the Marlins’ depth chart. He hasn’t allowed a hit over his last 14.0 innings, giving up just two runs (one unearned) with four walks and 12 strikeouts. He’s thrown between 66 and 98 pitches across his four starts. His major league opportunity hinges on Janson Junk’s performance.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners



In his third Double-A start, Anderson allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts over five innings. The Mariners have limited his pitch counts (59, 79, and 64), but he’s been dominant early in his career, posting a 0.64 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 14.0 innings. A move to Triple-A could be coming soon. He profiles as a high-upside stash and potential FAAB target later this season.

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers



I cut Henderson in one of my high-stakes leagues last week due to his limited workload (under four innings in all five appearances this season). He’s pitched well in the minors (0.71 ERA over 12.2 innings), but his rising walk rate (5.7) is concerning. Henderson dealt with elbow issues late last year, which could explain his command inconsistencies. The talent is there, but durability remains a question.

Thomas White, Miami Marlins



White is set to make his fourth appearance today (April 23). In his last outing, he allowed one run over four innings with eight strikeouts. His next step will be working deeper into games. Over his first three starts, he has a 2.70 ERA with 18 strikeouts across 10.0 innings, though six walks highlight ongoing command issues.

Hagen Smith, Chicago White Sox



Smith is another high-upside arm being brought along slowly. He owns a 1.76 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 15.1 innings, but his walk rate (6.2) continues to limit his outings. He’s been held between 48 and 66 pitches per start. In his last appearance, he issued five walks over 2.1 innings.

Bruce Zimmermann, St. Louis Cardinals



The veteran lefty leads the International League with 37 strikeouts over five starts. While his 3.96 ERA is respectable, his 1.360 WHIP and six home runs allowed show underlying risk. Zimmermann has a 5.64 ERA over his major league career.

Riley Cornelio, Washington Nationals



After a strong 2025 season across multiple levels, Cornelio has carried that momentum into 2026. He’s 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 18.1 innings at Triple-A. His fastball velocity (95.8 mph) is at a career high, but with limited secondary offerings, a bullpen role may be in his future.

Connor Prielipp, Minnesota Twins



Prielipp has impressed early at Triple-A, posting a 2.30 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 15.2 innings. After struggling in previous seasons, his velocity has ticked up (96.4 mph), and he’s added a curveball while leaning heavily on his slider. The improved arsenal could make him a legitimate breakout candidate.