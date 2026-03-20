The Worst Pick For Each Round 1-5 Fantasy Baseball Drafts For Managers To Avoid

Opening Day is rapidly approaching for MLB fans and fantasy baseball managers alike. With under a week remaining until regular season play kicks off, managers will begin setting lineups with the conclusion of fantasy drafts, looking to optimize production for the upcoming year. While some players will offer tremendous value at their respective ADP, others could hamper lineups due to injury, inconsistency, etc. To help managers avoid limiting value with crucial fantasy draft selections, let’s look at the worst pick for each round of the first five rounds, based off current ADP projections:

First Round - Ronald Acuna Jr. (ADP: 6.8)

Feb 24, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) stretches before the game against the Detroit Tigers during spring training at CoolToday Park. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

This pick has little to do with talent and everything to do with availability. Ronald Acuna Jr.’s ceiling is undeniable with MVP upside, coming off a strong 2025 campaign despite missing time with injury. He posted 21 homers and 42 RBIs while batting .290 over 95 games, but missed extensive time for the second consecutive season, a trend throughout his career. Having played in 100 games just twice over the past six seasons, it’s hard to find confidence in his season-long availability. With ADP inside the top-seven, fantasy managers could find reliable production elsewhere at this draft range.

Second Round - Kyle Schwarber (ADP: 19.6)

Once again, this pick has nothing to do with talent. Kyle Schwarber’s production is undeniable. The three-time All-Star has eclipsed 45 home runs in three of his last four seasons, posting 38 in 2024, but could raise problems for managers from a team-building perspective. Schwarber offers immense value at the utility spot, but with little positional upside, it’s difficult to round out your fantasy lineup around a DH/Utility player, despite Schwarber’s output with some of the best pop from the plate of any player in the majors. If you can pick him up outside the top-20 picks, he could live up to his ADP value.

Third Round - Francisco Lindor (ADP: 23.6)

Mar 15, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a single in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Clover Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Fantasy managers could find five-time All-Star Francisco Lindor available near the top of the third round, which would be tremendous value for the four-time Silver Slugger, but his status should remain monitored. Lindor has remained largely consistent over the past three seasons, posting at least 30 homers and 85 RBIs in each campaign, but is coming into the year with a notable injury. Lindor underwent surgery to repair his hamate bone, which could limit his power to start the 2026 season. With healthier options on the board at this range, managers could see immediate impact without the injury concern.

Fourth Round - Edwin Diaz (ADP: 44.8)

The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their bullpen in a big way with the addition of Edwin Diaz, but at this point of draft season, his ADP is a little rich for a fantasy manager's liking. Diaz has performed solidly throughout his career, but his slumps have raised significant concerns over recent years. Most managers aren’t looking for reliever help in the fourth round, and with a lowly 2024 campaign lingering in the background, managers will likely avoid his ADP of 44.8. He rebounded nicely in 2025, but a severe ERA fluctuation of 3.52 over 40 games raises red flags in the heat of draft season.

Fifth Round - Cole Ragans (ADP: 48.8)

Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

An injury-riddled 2025 campaign has hampered Cole Ragans’ ADP following a memorable performance in 2024. Ragans carved out 13 starts despite dealing with a rotator cuff strain in his left shoulder, but his production noticeably tapered off. He posted an ERA of 4.67, the worst since his rookie season, and enters the 2026 season with notable injury concerns. At the top of the fifth round, managers could find solid consistency without the concern of injury. He’s worth some risk, but the top of the fifth round is a bit too rich with outside options on the board.

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