Three Late-Round Relievers to Target in 2026 Fantasy Baseball Drafts

Finding saves in the middle and late rounds is one of the biggest edges in fantasy baseball, and 2026 drafts are loaded with volatile bullpens and discounted closers. Smart managers who identify the right skills before roles are officially announced can land league-winning relief production at a fraction of the cost.

CL17 – Abner Uribe, Milwaukee Brewers (NFBC ADP – 123)

In the early draft season, the high-stakes market, drafters have anointed Uribe as the top closing option for the Brewers, despite Trevor Megill still on the roster with 30 saves in his pocket from 2025. Both players get drafted within a round of each other, making it almost impossible to lock up the Brewers’ bullpen for saves.

Uribe battled a left knee injury in 2022 that required meniscus surgery in late April. A year later, in May, he battled right knee soreness at AAA. The following season, his right knee also needed meniscus surgery in June. Uribe made it through 2025 without any injury news.

Last year, he posted an ERA under 2.00 in five different months (April – 1.98, May – 1.32, July – 1.59, August – 0.00, and September – 1.80), giving him spectacular success over the final three months (1.02 ERA, 0.877 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts over 35.1 innings). He converted six of seven saves over this span while picking up 14 holds. His only rough patch came over his final six games in June (five runs, nine baserunners, and nine strikeouts over 5.2 innings).

His average fastball (99.6 mph) is one of the best in the game. Uribe relies on his sinker (.243 BAA) and high-volume slider (46.3% usage – .130 BAA) to get hitters out. Batters had a low exit velocity (86.2) and hard-hit rate (34.9%) against him, highlighted by allowing only five barrels (2.9%) and a high groundball rate (53.2%).

Abner Uribe 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: There’s a lot to like about Uribe, and his arm is more electric than Trevor Megill’s. Over his first 46 games in the majors, he walked 6.4 batters per nine (6.8 in the minors), which was a red flag to close. His walk rate (3.2) had a dramatic improvement last season, lighting up the go sign to pitch in the ninth inning. Uribe still has to clear his health hurdle while proving that better mechanics have solved his command issues.

Last year, the Brewers’ relievers had 45 saves and 37 wins. Uribe has an upside of 40 saves with the arsenal to strike out over 100 batters. If the Brewers name him their closer in spring training, I expect him to shoot up draft boards.

CL20 – Ryan Walker, San Francisco Giants (NFBC ADP – 142)

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Ryan Walker (74) reacts after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

After an excellent 2024 season, Walker earned the Giants’ closer role out of the gate last year. He opened with success over his first eight innings (one run, five baserunners, and six strikeouts), leading to five saves. Eight appearances later (nine runs, 16 baserunners, and nine strikeouts over six innings), his ninth-inning role was at risk.

Walker rebounded over his next 8.1 innings (1.08 ERA, 0.840 WHIP, and five strikeouts with three saves), but the Giants removed him from their closing role after his following appearance (two runs and four baserunners over 1.1 innings). He delivered mediocre results over his final 42 games (3.92 ERA, 1.282 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts over 40 strikeouts over 39.0 innings). He gave up the lead five times in his final 12 save chances.

His average fastball (96.0 mph) aligned with 2024. Walker relies on two pitches for success (sinker – .280 BAA and slider – .189 BAA). Lefties hit .266, compared to .189 in 2024. His sinker (.193 BAA) was a much better offering before last year. Walker continues to be a groundball pitcher (49.4%) who minimized the damage in barrels (9 – 5.0%).

Ryan Walker 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Walker should have a clean path to San Francisco’s closing role again this year due to less competition for saves. He must regain his sliding strikeout rate (8.8 – 11.1 in 2024) via more success from his sinker. He keeps the ball down, leading to minimal home runs.

His stock should rise in March once the Giants’ bullpen options are more defined. Walker is 20-14 in the majors with a 2.98 ERA, 1.140 WHIP, and 237 strikeouts over 202.2 innings while delivering 28 saves.

CL22 – Griffin Jax, Tampa Bay Rays (NFBC ADP – 192)

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the tenth inning at Progressive Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jax comes off his worst year since his rookie season despite pushing up his strikeout rate (13.5). Between Minnesota and Tampa, he allowed two runs or more in nine games, with three included in his bad start to the year (10 runs, 17 baserunners, and two home runs over eight innings with 12 strikeouts). His arm moved back into an elite range over his next 17.2 innings (1.02 ERA, 0.906 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts).

Unfortunately, batters got the best of him over his next 27 games (15 runs, 33 baserunners, and 34 strikeouts over 23.2 innings with three blown saves and nine holds). Jax tried to salvage his season over his final 16.2 innings (2.16 ERA, 1.140 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 16.2 innings).

Much of his failure came from left-handed batters (.293 with 15 runs and four home runs over 133 at-bats). Jax allowed a massive line drive rate (27.0%), highlighted by his rising hard-hit rate (43.8% - 38.4%).

His average fastball (97.1 mph) has been at the top of his range over the past two seasons. Jax is a high-volume slider pitcher (.232 BAA – 43.9% usage) who mixes in a changeup (.179 BAA), a four-seamer (.314 BAA), and a sinker (.318 BAA). Left-handed hitters had more success vs. his slider (.327 BAA) and four-seamer (.424 BAA).

Griffin Jax 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: In 2024, Jax checked multiple closing boxes despite only picking up 10 saves. He lost life in the strikeout last year with multiple pitches, highlighted by the drop of one mph with his slider. The high-stakes market has started to fight for him more in early February, which could lead to a home run hit if Jax keeps the job and regains his form.

I also can’t dismiss the elite success by Edwin Uceta in the second half last year (5-1 with a 1.78 ERA, 0.906 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 35.1 innings). The Rays' closing job is a coin flip to me, with both players getting attention in drafts and making it challenging to handcuff them together.

Late-round relievers with elite stuff and a path to the ninth inning can dramatically outperform their ADP, especially when the fantasy market hesitates due to role uncertainty. Targeting arms like Abner Uribe, Ryan Walker, and Griffin Jax gives you high-end save upside without sacrificing early draft capital.

