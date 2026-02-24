Top 5 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Sleepers Including Emmet Sheehan

Finding starting pitching value after the early rounds is how you build a dominant fantasy baseball staff, and this group of 2026 sleepers is loaded with strikeout upside and breakout potential. From post-surgery velocity spikes to former elite prospects finally finding command, these arms are positioned to crush their NFBC ADP.

SP33 – Emmet Sheehan, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 121)

Sheehan elected to have a hybrid TJ surgery in 2024 (May) that was paired with an internal brace. Based on the pitchers I’ve seen so far, he had the most success after returning to a minor league mound a year later.

Between his six low-inning starts in the minors and 15 appearances with the Dodgers, Sheehan went 7-4 with a 3.10 ERA, 0.957 WHIP, and 125 strikeouts over 93.0 innings. He averaged 4.4 innings per start while throwing more than 61 pitches in only four games (85, 82, 75, and 85).

Over his final nine appearances with Los Angeles, Sheehan went 4-1 with a 2.42 ERA, 0.876 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts over 48.1 innings. Despite his success, his arsenal was less effective on the road (3-2, 4.25 ERA, 1.247 WHIP, 35 strikeouts over 29.2 innings).

His average fastball came in at 95.7 mph. Sheehan added a low-volume curveball while upping the usage of his slider (.186 BAA) at the expense of his changeup (.167 BAA) and four-seamer (.226 BAA).

Sheehan spent part of four seasons in the minors, leading to a 15-5 record with a 3.08 ERA, 1.004 WHIP, and 278 strikeouts over 166.1 innings.

Emmet Sheehan 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Sheehan isn’t a lock to pitch every fifth day in 2026. Los Angeles had six viable starting arms, and they’ve stated that Roki Sasaki will be in their rotation this year. Both pitchers have a low ceiling of innings this year for different reasons. The Dodgers should push Sheehan to about 140.0 innings this year. The progression in his arm is enticing, putting him on a path to win 10+ games with a sub-3.00 ERA, a favorable WHIP, and over 150 strikeouts.

SP69 – Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers (NFBC ADP – 243)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter (35) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After an electric 22 games at Vanderbilt (13-4 with 201 strikeouts over 125.2 innings), the Rangers drafted Leiter second overall in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft. He allowed only 53 hits, leading to a difference-maker WHIP (0.844).

Unfortunately, Leiter battled walks (4.9 per nine) and home runs (1.3 per nine) over his three seasons between AA and AAA, leading to a significant step back in his ERA (4.72) and WHIP (1.415). In 2024, his arsenal started to show signs of growth at AAA (6-4 with a 3.51 ERA, 1.260 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts over 77.0 innings). He struck out 11.7 batters per nine in the minors.

Pitching injuries in Texas gave Leiter a chance to start last season. He allowed two runs or fewer in 13 of his 29 starts, when pitching at least five innings. His two highlight games (two runs, seven baserunners, and 20 strikeouts over 14.0 innings) came over his final seven starts. Leiter showed the most risk in May and June (4.81 ERA, 1.379 WHIP, and nine home runs over 58.0 innings with 45 strikeouts).

Baserunners stole 17 bases in 18 chances against him. Leiter struggled against right-handed batters (.263 with 30 runs and eight home runs over 281 at-bats).

His average fastball (97.5 mph) had plus velocity. Leiter added a sinker (.313 mph) last year while also trusting his changeup (.192 with 43 strikeouts) more. He also featured a four-seamer (.193 BAA, 43 walks, and 72 strikeouts), slider (.237 BAA), and curveball (.265 BAA).

Jack Leiter 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Leiter was challenging to hit last year (.222 BAA) while not finding his stride with his strikeout rate (8.8) and still walking too many batters (4.0 per nine). His experience bodes well for more improvement in 2026.

With 15 fewer walks, I could see a jump to close 11 strikeouts per nine innings and more length in his starts. Trending toward 12+ wins with a sub-3.50 ERA and 180+ strikeouts with 165 innings pitched. The key to his success is better command of his fastball, in and out of the strike zone.

SP71 – Noah Cameron, Kansas City Royals (NFBC ADP – 251)

The Royals took a flier on Cameron in the seventh round in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft after having TJ surgery. His left arm was trending higher over his first 26 games in the minors (3.58 ERA, 1.103 WHIP, and 157 strikeouts over 100.2 innings), but AA batters banged him up in 2023 (3-10 with 6.10 ERA, 1.555 WHIP, and 74 strikeouts over 72.1 innings).

Cameron was a much better pitcher at AAA over the past two seasons (5-3 with a 2.69 ERA, 1.057 WHIP, and 100 strikeouts over 87.0 innings). Kansas City gave him his first major league opportunity last year in late April. He hit the ground running over his first five starts (one run or fewer in each game – 2-1 with three runs, 25 baserunners, and two home runs over 31.2 innings with 19 strikeouts).

Batters (NYY and LAD) roughed him up in two of his next four starts (5.85 ERA, 1.350 WHIP, and four home runs over 20.0 innings with 19 strikeouts). Cameron went 7-3 over his final 15 starts with a 3.12 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts over 86.2 innings.

His average fastball (92.6 mph) came in below the league average. He threw his changeup (.214 BAA), curveball (.167 BAA with 44 strikeouts), and cutter (.260 BAA) about the same percentage of time. Cameron mixed in a four-seamer (.229 BAA) and slider (.214 BAA). All of his arsenal played well against left-handed batters (.161 BAA).

Noah Cameron 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: With 171.0 innings on his resume, Cameron looks poised to make 30 starts for the Royals this year. His minor league career showed a higher strikeout rate, painting a higher ceiling. With an increase in velocity on his fastball, he will be that much better.

The next step in Cameron’s development will be locating his fastball better vs. righties, which may require fewer cutters. A drafter could make a case that he is mispriced in a good way in 2026. Possible 12 wins with a sub-3.50 ERA and 175 strikeouts.

SP78 – Shane Smith, Chicago White Sox (NFBC ADP – 272)

Chicago White Sox pitcher Shane Smith (64) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Smith missed his development time with Wake Forest in 2020 due to COVID-19, limiting him to only five relief appearances (2-0 with one run, two baserunners, nine strikeouts, and a save over five innings). The following year, he had TJ surgery. In 2023 and 2024, the Brewers gave him 70 appearances (16 starts and 54 relief appearances), resulting in a 2.63 ERA, 1.013 WHIP, and 199 strikeouts over 154.0 innings. Smith picked up 13 wins and 11 saves.

The White Sox acquired him in the Rule 5 draft before last season. Chicago had to keep in the majors all year, and Smith was up to the task. He allowed two runs or fewer in 16 of his 29 starts, with at least five innings pitched.

Smith opened his major league career with a 2.37 ERA, 1.171 WHIP, and 64 strikeouts over 68.1 innings. After a six-game slump (25 runs, 39 baserunners, and six home runs over 22.2 innings with 21 strikeouts), he regained his form over his final 55.1 innings (3.09 ERA, 1.012 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts over 55.1 innings).

His average fastball (95.9 mph) had plenty of life. Smith mixed in a changeup (.200 BAA), curveball (.250 BAA), sinker (.246 BAA), and slider (.260 BAA) as his secondary pitches. His success was driven by his four-seamer (.189 BAA with 74 strikeouts).

Shane Smith 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Smith has the feel of a workhorse arm, who should naturally improve in his second year in the majors. Batters only hit .216 against, even with command issues (3.6 walks per nine). I expect him to be significantly better this year, highlighted by a jump in his strikeout rate (8.9) and a push over 170.0 innings. The White Sox allowed him to throw over 90 pitches only eight times last year. I

I view Smith as a deep sleeper target, with the talent to make a run at a 3.00 ERA and over 180 strikeouts. Giddy Up.

SP85 – Ian Seymour, Tampa Bay Rays (NFBC ADP – 294)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ian Seymour (61) throws during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Rays drafted Seymour in the second round of the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft after flashing in four games in college (3-0 with a 2.21 ERA, 0.885 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts over 20.1 innings). His final year at Virginia Tech was cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In his first year in the minors, Seymour blew through three levels of the minors (4-0 with a 1.95 ERA, 0.813 WHIP, and 87 strikeouts over 55.1 innings), highlighted by four starts at AA and AAA (two runs, 16 baserunners, and 28 strikeouts over 20.0 innings). He gave up two years of development due to TJ surgery in 2022.

In 2024, the Rays gave Seymour 27 starts across AA and AAA, resulting in a 9-4 record, a 2.35 ERA, a 0.950 WHIP, and 162 strikeouts in 145.1 innings. He followed up that success with another winning 16 appearances at AAA last season (9-3 with a 2.62 ERA, 1.140 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts over 86.0 innings).

Tampa Bay called him up for one relief appearance in June (two shutout innings with two strikeouts), and gave him the ball 11 more times out of their bullpen in July and August (10 runs, 19 baserunners, three home runs, and 24 strikeouts over 21.1 innings). Six of his runs allowed came in one relief outing. Over his final seven games (five starts), Seymour went 3-3 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.188 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts over 33.2 innings.

His average fastball (91.1 MPH) puts him in the soft-tosser category, but Seymour makes up for this shortfall with an elite changeup (.195 BAA) while mixing in a cutter (.286 BAA) and slider (.227 BAA). He barely threw his sinker (.286 BAA) and curveball (0.00). Batters struggled to hit his four-seamer (.213 BAA).

Ian Seymour 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Seymour brings craftiness to the pitching mound that frustrates batters due to his ability to change speeds. He averaged 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the minors with reasonable command. Over 28 games at AAA, he went 14-4 with a 2.34 ERA, 1.120 WHIP, and 176 strikeouts over 150.00 innings.

He pitched 145.1 innings in 2024 and 143.0 last season, putting Seymour on a path to make 30 starts for Tampa this year. I like the sum of his parts, and I expect him to outperform his ADP. Think double-digit wins with a sub-3.50 ERA and a run at 175 strikeouts. He’ll have some down days, but the good should outweigh the bad by a wide margin.

Each of these pitchers carries some workload or command risk, but their skills point to massive profit potential relative to draft cost. If even two of these late-round targets hit their projected innings and strikeout growth, they can anchor a championship-caliber fantasy rotation.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: