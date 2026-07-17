Top Fantasy Baseball Landing Spots For Francisco Lindor: Could The Mets Star Be Traded To An NL East Rival?

This has been another nightmarish season for the New York Mets, and it looks like they should be sellers before the MLB Trade Deadline on August 3. New York is currently sitting with the second-worst record in the National League and the fourth-worst record in all of baseball. They are 15.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and 11.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. For all intents and purposes, their season is over, and it would be a ridiculous decision not to sell.

Recently, the Mets have reportedly informed teams that almost everyone on their roster will be available for trade. That includes star shortstop Francisco Lindor. The 32-year-old is having a rough year and has a big contract, but could be a difference-maker in the playoff race if he returns to form.

Mets have informed teams that everyone but Juan Soto, Nolan McLean, Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, and Christian Scott is available, per @chelsea_janes. pic.twitter.com/OcEqL7oSMi — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 16, 2026

His batting average is down 57 points from last season to .210, and he has posted just five home runs and 12 RBIs in 41 games. With that said, over the past three seasons his lows are .254-31-86. If he just gets back to his averages, he can help put a team over the top. What makes trading him difficult is the fact that he's in just his fifth year of a 10-year $341 million deal and already looks to be on the decline.

Still, it shouldn't shock anyone if a contending team takes a chance on him. Even if the Mets are forced to eat a good chunk of the money he's owed, it could be worth it for them to get out from under that contract in what looks to be a rebuild. These are the top landing spots for Lindor and their potential impact for fantasy baseball.

Top Landing Spots For Francisco Lindor

Cleveland Guardians

Lindor has already been linked to the Guardians, where he played the first six seasons of his career. That was where he developed into a superstar, and the fans would welcome him back with open arms. He would also be a much-needed addition for Cleveland, which is currently tied for first place with the Chicago White Sox for first place in the AL Central.

While the Guardians' offense is slightly worse than the Mets', a fresh start and playing meaningful baseball could help revitalize Lindor and spike his fantasy production. It's for it to get any worse, so we will take the change of scenery at this point and be happy about it.

Atlanta Braves

The Braves could use a power-hitting veteran shortstop with a great glove to try to make a championship run this season. If he went to the Braves and got hot, as players do, the Mets fanbase would be in absolute shambles. However, this seems like a bit of a long shot. Not only because we aren't sure if the Mets would be open to trading to their division rivals, but also because his price tag could be out of the Braves' price range.

However, if he were to be traded to Atlanta, this would be an outstanding landing spot for fantasy owners. It doesn't get much better than potentially being sandwiched between Ronald Acuna Jr and Matt Olson in a lineup. Truist Park is also a much better hitters' ballpark. The organization is also much more competent and would have a shot to help fix his recent struggles.

New York Yankees

As bad as Lindor going to the Braves would be for Mets fans, this could be even worse. The Mets could potentially ship Lindor to their cross-town rivals. In reality, the Yankees have very little direct impact on the Mets from an actual baseball perspective; they aren't even in the same league, but this one would sting.

Of course, going to the Yankees would be much better for Lindor's fantasy value than staying with the Mets. He'd be in a lineup with stars like Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm once everyone is healthy. The Yankees have dealt with injuries all season and have still scored 60 more runs than the Mets.

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