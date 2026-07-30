Top Landing Spots For Tarik Skubal: A Trade To The Dodgers Would Create Fantasy Baseball Gold

It is widely believed that Tarik Skubal has pitched his final game as a Detroit Tiger. He is expected to be traded by the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline. If he is moved, he will almost certainly be the biggest piece on the move at the deadline.

Once he is traded, it will send shockwaves through MLB and fantasy baseball. He is the kind of player that can shift the balance of power in the league. These are the top landing spots for Skubal at the trade deadline.

Top Landing Spots For Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles Dodgers

As much as no one wants to see it, Skubal heading to Los Angeles could be an inevitability. The Dodgers seem to have unlimited resources and can afford to both trade for and extend Skubal if they want. A move like this could legitimately have long-term ramifications when it comes to whatever happens with the league this offseason.

For fantasy, of course this is a fantastic situation for Skubal. He'll be pitching on the best team in baseball with an outstanding offense and strong bullpen. This will allow him to pitch with leads, win games, and dominate in Los Angeles. There is a good chance that he would be the best starting pitcher in fantasy baseball for the remainder of the season regardless of where he lands, but this move would make things even easier.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers appear to be right in the mix with the Dodgers for Skubal. They are a team that isn't afraid to make a big move, and they have the assets to go and get him. If they plan on competing with the Dodgers in the playoffs, this is the kind of move that they are going to have to make. We don't expect the Brewers to hesitate to pull the trigger; it's just a matter if they can put together the best package to get him.

Milwaukee would be another strong landing spot for Skubal. The Brewers have scored 73 more runs this season than the Tigers. Getting wins would be much easier in Milwaukee than in Detroit.

Atlanta Braves

No team needs Skubal more than the Braves, and they have the pieces to get him. However, this organization has done nothing to lead us to believe that they would make a huge move like this. It's just not how they operate. Trading for Skubal would make all the sense in the world for this team, but we would be shocked if they actually stepped up and made the move.

Like the other two teams, this would be another huge upgrade for Skubal, especially with them getting healthy on offense. For the first time since very early in the season, they finally have their lineup almost totally intact. We'd expect Atlanta to be right on par with Milwaukee as a fantasy landing spot.



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