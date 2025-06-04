Top Prospect Eury Perez Set To Rejoin Marlins Rotation After Max Meyer Injury
After placing Max Meyer on the injured list on Tuesday with a hip issue, the Marlins will activate Eury Perez from the 60-day injured list to replace him in their starting rotation.
Eury Perez Fantasy Baseball Outlook
Perez made five short-outing appearances at A Ball (two runs, 12 baserunners, and 12 strikeouts over 10.0 innings) before getting a promotion to AAA on May 22nd. He worked his way up to 82 pitches in his last start (6/3) at AAA, but he only recorded 17 outs. His command (three walks) was off while allowing one run and three hits with four strikeouts. Over his three appearances at the upper minors, he posted a 2.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts over 12.2 innings. His higher walk rate (5.0) could be an early hit over struggles and length in his starts with Miami.
In his tracked games this year, Perez is averaging 97.7 mph with his four-seam fastball. He added a sinker (11.9% usage) while throwing fewer curveballs. His slider remains his second-best pitch, followed by a low-volume changeup.
In 2023, at age 20, Perez made 19 starts for the Marlins. He went 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.128 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts over 91.1 innings. Batters hit .214 against him with 20.8% of his 72 hits allowed landing in the seats. Perez averaged only 4.8 innings per start with Miami.
He has four seasons of experience in the minors, resulting in a 10-10 record with a 2.90 ERA, 1.012 WHIP, and 299 strikeouts over 214.1 innings. Once Perez builds up his innings count, he has the tools to be a dominating ace, highlighted by his strikeouts per nine innings (12.6 in the minors and 10.6 with Miami).
In shallow leagues with an open playing pool, Perez should be added this week before his call-up. I expect winning innings this year with the Marlins, but the depth of his resume may not move the fantasy needle due to questionable value in wins. Additionally, he may pitch only about 80.0 innings for the remainder of the season.