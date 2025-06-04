Fantasy Sports

Top Prospect Eury Perez Set To Rejoin Marlins Rotation After Max Meyer Injury

After recovering from a hip issue and building up in the minors, Eury Perez is expected to deliver high-strikeout innings for the Marlins despite potential workload and command concerns.

Shawn Childs

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After placing Max Meyer on the injured list on Tuesday with a hip issue, the Marlins will activate Eury Perez from the 60-day injured list to replace him in their starting rotation.

Eury Perez Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Perez made five short-outing appearances at A Ball (two runs, 12 baserunners, and 12 strikeouts over 10.0 innings) before getting a promotion to AAA on May 22nd. He worked his way up to 82 pitches in his last start (6/3) at AAA, but he only recorded 17 outs. His command (three walks) was off while allowing one run and three hits with four strikeouts. Over his three appearances at the upper minors, he posted a 2.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts over 12.2 innings. His higher walk rate (5.0) could be an early hit over struggles and length in his starts with Miami.

In his tracked games this year, Perez is averaging 97.7 mph with his four-seam fastball. He added a sinker (11.9% usage) while throwing fewer curveballs. His slider remains his second-best pitch, followed by a low-volume changeup.

In 2023, at age 20, Perez made 19 starts for the Marlins. He went 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.128 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts over 91.1 innings. Batters hit .214 against him with 20.8% of his 72 hits allowed landing in the seats. Perez averaged only 4.8 innings per start with Miami. 

He has four seasons of experience in the minors, resulting in a 10-10 record with a 2.90 ERA, 1.012 WHIP, and 299 strikeouts over 214.1 innings. Once Perez builds up his innings count, he has the tools to be a dominating ace, highlighted by his strikeouts per nine innings (12.6 in the minors and 10.6 with Miami).

In shallow leagues with an open playing pool, Perez should be added this week before his call-up. I expect winning innings this year with the Marlins, but the depth of his resume may not move the fantasy needle due to questionable value in wins. Additionally, he may pitch only about 80.0 innings for the remainder of the season.

Shawn Childs
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

