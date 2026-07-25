Top Prospect George Lombard Jr Being Called Up Could Be A Fantasy Baseball Disaster For Another Yankees Star

MUST stash Yankees Prospect in Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy baseball championships are often won by managers who act before everyone else, not after. That's exactly why New York Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. should be one of the top stash candidates in fantasy baseball right now. While he hasn't officially been promoted yet, all signs point toward his MLB debut happening very soon, and fantasy managers who wait until the announcement may already be too late.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post, via The Yankee Report on X, says the Yankees are expected to call up their No. 1 prospect within the next two weeks. If that timeline holds, Lombard could quickly become one of the most added players across fantasy leagues.

The Yankees are expected to call up No. 1 prospect George Lombard Jr. within the next two weeks according to Jon Heyman of the NY Post. pic.twitter.com/qNiOB82woK — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) July 24, 2026

George Lombard Jr. Could Have Immediate Fantasy Value

The Yankees have received very little offensive production from the shortstop position this season, creating a clear opportunity for Lombard to step in and make an impact.

Whenever a top-10 overall prospect gets an opportunity with one of baseball's best lineups, fantasy managers should pay attention. Lombard has the talent to contribute in multiple categories, and if he secures an everyday role, he'll have plenty of chances to score runs and produce counting stats in New York's potent offense.

Rather than fighting through waiver claims after his inevitable promotion, fantasy managers should consider adding him now while the acquisition cost is minimal.

His Promotion Could Create a Fantasy Domino Effect

Lombard's expected call-up could have fantasy implications well beyond his own value.

For starters, it would likely end speculation that the Yankees are searching for a shortstop ahead of the trade deadline or considering including Lombard in a blockbuster trade. Instead, New York could use its deep farm system to address other needs while keeping its prized prospect.

That could put players like Spencer Jones, Jasson Domínguez, Elmer Rodriguez, Carlos LaGrange, and Dax Kilby at the center of trade discussions. Jones, Domínguez, and Rodriguez are especially intriguing from a fantasy perspective, as a move to another organization could provide a clearer path to everyday playing time and significantly boost their fantasy value.

Bad News for those holding out hope for Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reacts after flying out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lombard becomes the Yankees' everyday shortstop, it could spell the end of Anthony Volpe's fantasy relevance for the remainder of the season.

Volpe has already struggled to provide consistent offensive production, and a Lombard promotion would likely result in reduced playing time or a diminished role. In most standard fantasy formats, that would make Volpe difficult to justify holding onto outside of the deepest leagues.

Fantasy managers are always looking for the next impact rookie before the rest of their league catches on. With Lombard reportedly on the verge of reaching the majors and a starting job seemingly waiting for him, now is the time to stash the Yankees' top prospect. Waiting until the promotion becomes official may mean missing out on one of the most intriguing fantasy additions of the second half.

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