Twins Slugger Byron Buxton's Hot Streak Continues As He Launches 4 Homers In 3 Games
Byron Buxton is officially scorching hot. The Minnesota Twins outfielder crushed his third home run in as many games on Thursday, a 432-foot leadoff blast against the Reds—his second leadoff homer in as many days. But he didn’t stop there.
Just one inning later, after Kody Clemens launched a two-run shot, Buxton followed up with another bomb—this time a 396-foot solo homer to left center. That’s four homers in his last three games, and the second time this season he’s gone deep in three straight. Fantasy managers, take notice: when Buxton’s locked in and healthy, he’s a league-winner in waiting.
Prior to the season, Senior Fantasy Baseball Expert Shawn Childs of Fantasy Sports On SI, had this to say about the Minnesota slugger:
“Last year, his strikeout rate (25.5) was much better than the previous two seasons (30.4 and 31.4), but he took fewer walks (5.2%). Buxton has an average hit rate (1.879) to support 35+ home runs if ever on the field for a full season. He continues to have a fly-ball swing path (46.5%), but his HR/FB rate (15.0) declined for the third consecutive year. Buxton hits the ball hard based on his exit velocity (91.7 mph) and hard-hit rate (48.1).
Buxton’s ADP was 279 in 2024 due to his DH-only qualification. His price point is 21 picks higher this draft season. Based on potential, he appears to be a winning swing in this area of the player pool.”- Shawn Childs
Today’s game against the Reds may still be underway, but Byron Buxton has already boosted his fantasy stock with his 15th homer of the season. Posting a slick .282 average alongside 45 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in just 57 games, he’s showcasing a rare blend of power and speed that’s turned him into one of 2025’s biggest fantasy breakouts.
Buxton is absolutely smashing his preseason ADP, becoming a game-changer for savvy fantasy managers. If he keeps this pace after the All-Star break, expect his name to be a fixture on many championship rosters come October. That said, it’s wise to temper the excitement with some caution—his injury history is well-documented, and despite this power surge, he’s never cracked 30 homers in a season, so some regression to the mean is likely. This could be an ideal moment to sell high while the hype is sizzling.
Could Buxton post career-best numbers across the board? Definitely within the realm of possibility. But if injury strikes, his playing time, power, and stolen base attempts could all take a hit. Keep in mind, he’s only eclipsed 100 games played twice in his career (140 games in 2017 and 102 in 2024). Even with health on his side, it’s tough to see him maintaining a spot among the top 100 fantasy players long term—but for now, Buxton is an electrifying force you can’t ignore.