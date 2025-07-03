MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Boston Red Sox Deal Walker Buehler to San Francisco Giants
There's four weeks until the MLB trade deadline, which always generates plenty of excitement. But it's not likely that baseball sees another massive trade like the one between the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants in June.
On June 15, the Red Sox agreed to ship Rafael Devers to the Giants for four players, including a pair of prospects, one of which was No. 4 San Francisco prospect and outfielder James Tibbs III.
That's probably going to be the highlight of the trade season. However, that doesn't mean we couldn't see another Red Sox-Giants swap.
San Francisco needs a pitcher. Boston has one it might not want anymore in right-hander Walker Buehler. Since the two teams just completed a massive trade two and a half weeks ago, it seems natural that the two could engage in more trade talks involving Buehler.
On June 25, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named the Giants one of eight potential landing spots for Buehler.
"There is the question of which starters manager Bob Melvin can trust after Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. To this end, Buehler would at least bring more upside than an aged Justin Verlander and Landen Roupp, and getting to pitch regularly at the offense-killing stadium that is Oracle Park could only help him unlock it," wrote Rymer.
"Further, it is shocking how much luxury-tax breathing room the Giants still have. Even after adding Devers, they're still close to $20 million in AAV away from the first threshold."
Let's explore the potential of Buehler landing with the Giants.
Boston Red Sox-San Francisco Giants Mock Trade
Boston Red Sox receive Giants No. 24 prospect and left-handed pitcher Jacob Bresnahan.
San Francisco Giants receive right-hander Walker Buehler and cash considerations.
Buehler has another year remaining on his contract, so he doesn't have to be a rental player.
However, 2026 is a mutual team and player option for Buehler worth $25 million. If the Giants believe in Buehler enough to trade for him, maybe they also think he could be worth that salary next season.
But based on how he's pitched this season, that's unlikely. So, it would be prudent for the Giants, or any team acquiring Buehler, to approach his acquisition as a rental.
That's why I proposed the Giants only send a left-handed pitching prospect at Single-A to Boston for Buehler. If the Red Sox agree to include significant cash considerations in the deal, though, then the prospect compensation could be higher.
Perhaps the Giants could convince the Red Sox to kick enough money into the deal to make Buehler's option worthwhile for next season.
Buehler will still have to pitch much better, though, to make picking up the option, even if it's cheaper, a possibility. The right-hander, who turns 31 before the trade deadline, is 5-6 with a 6.45 ERA, 1.582 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 67 innings this season.
Pitching his home games in San Francisco will help and could elevate Buehler's fantasy value. How much, though, is difficult to say.
If he's traded to San Francisco, the Giants and fantasy managers would be looking for Buehler to pitch as he did in last year's postseason. In four playoff appearances with the Dodgers, Buehler was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA, 1.133 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 15 innings.
Over his last 30 regular season starts, though, Buehler is 6-12 with a 5.88 ERA dating back to the start of 2024.