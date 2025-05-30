Week 10 Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Kyle Teel, Jac Caglianone Lead Infielders
With catcher call-ups, first base sluggers surging, and middle infielders heating up, Week 10 offers a goldmine of fantasy prospect intrigue. From Kyle Teel knocking on the White Sox’s door to Ryan Ritter torching minor league pitching, fantasy managers have no shortage of stash-worthy talent.
Catcher Prospects
Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox
Teel has a hit or more in 28 of his last 30 starts at AAA, leading to success in five categories (.345/23/5/19/3 over 113 at-bats). Despite his upward path, the White Sox promoted Korey Lee over him this week. Edgar Quero only has four hits over his last 24 at-bats, suggesting a trip back to AAA and a window for Teel in the majors.
Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates
A concussion injury to Joey Bart led to the Pirates recalling Rodriguez this week. His bat has been empty over his last five games at AAA (1-for-16 with one run), putting him in the uninspiring category. He must hit to earn starting at-bats for Pittsburgh, either at catcher or first base.
Henry Davis flashed over his last two starts (4-for-8 with three runs, one home run, and three RBIs), which raises a roadblock sign for Rodriguez in the majors. He continues to distance himself from his best minor league season (2022 – .323/92/25/95/4 over 458 at-bats).
First Basemen Prospects
Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals
Caglianone slumped over his last two games at AAA (3-for-9 with three strikeouts), ending his home run streak at four games (.353/5/5/10 over 17 at-bats). Since April 18th, he’s hitting .368 over 133 at-bats with 25 runs, 11 home runs, 39 RBIs, and two stolen bases. Hopefully, the Royals come to their senses soon, as his bat continues to show difference-maker upside.
Buddy Kennedy, Philadelphia Phillies
Over his last 20 games at AAA, Kennedy had a hit in 19 matchups, creating an edge in his production (.354/14/5/21/2 over 79 at-bats). His journeyman profile led to him stalling at AAA over four seasons (.284 over 1,249 at-bats with 231 runs, 31 home runs, 169 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases). The Diamondbacks, Phillies, and Tigers gave him only 128 at-bats of experience in the majors (.203/14/2/19/1).
Second Basemen Prospects
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
Over the past 15 days, the Diamondbacks gave Lawlar 19 at-bats, but he didn’t record a hit while striking out nine times. The big league lights have dimmed his bat so far in his career (4-for-50 with three runs, one steal, and 20 stolen bases). When in his comfort zone at AAA, Lawlar has been a beast (.336/69/13/70/22 over 304 at-bats).
A lack of major league opportunity and confidence has been his downfall in Arizona. When Lawlar gets kicked to the free agent curb this week, he is the type of player to chase on the waiver wire for fantasy teams looking for a home run swing. A major roster can change on a dime, so I wouldn’t write off this future stud just yet.
Shortstop Prospects
Ryan Ritter, Colorado Rockies
Ritter has been on a hitting tear over the past two weeks, resulting in a 13-game hitting streak (27-for-61 ~ .443 with 18 runs, seven home runs, and 20 RBIs). He’s still looking for his first major league at-bats. Over his uptick in play, Ritter had five walks and 11 strikeouts. Colorado continues to have issues at second base, a position he’s played three times in his minor league career.
Third Basemen Prospects
Otto Kemp, Philadelphia Phillies
Over his last six games, Kemp went 6-for-21 with five runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and two stolen bases despite striking out nine times. He’s hitting .319 over his first 191 at-bats with 42 runs, 12 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 10 steals. Pitchers hit him 15 times (29 in 2024 over 455 at-bats).
Tommy White, Athletics
After a slow start at High A over nine games (4-for-35 with four runs and two RBIs), White is trying his best to get a promotion to AA. He has 34 hits over his last 85 at-bats (.400), leading to 20 runs, six home runs, 12 RBIs, and two stolen bases.
Over three seasons in college, White hit .355 with 179 runs, 75 home runs, 249 RBIs over 787 at-bats. He cut down his strikeouts each year (50, 41, and 38), even with an increase in at-bats (235, 273, and 279). The A’s should promote him to AA at some time this season.