Week 10 Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Roman Anthony, Justin Crawford Headline Outfield Risers
A wave of outfield talent is surging through the minors, and fantasy baseball managers should take notice. From Colton Cowser's rehab dominance to Roman Anthony's plate discipline and Justin Crawford’s speed-fueled surge, several top prospects are knocking loudly on the big-league door—and they’re bringing serious fantasy upside with them.
Outfielder Prospects To Watch In Fantasy Baseball
Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles
Weather cost Cowser some rehab at-bats this week, but he made up for it on Thursday afternoon. He smashed three doubles off Andrew Painter, leading to a 3-for-4 day with a run and one RBI. Over his four games at AAA, Cowser hit .357 over his 14 at-bats with four runs, one home run, and two RBIs. Baltimore is trending toward being activated this week.
Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox
Heading into Thursday, Anthony has a four-game hitting streak (5-for-15 with five runs, two home runs, and five RBIs. His May stats (.345/19/3/9/1 over 87 at-bats) had lower overall value compared to his first 25 games (.292 over 89 at-bats with 21 runs, five home runs, 14 RBIs, and two stolen bases). Anthony has almost the same number of walks (75) as strikeouts (77) at AAA. The Red Sox will be forced to call him up when more balls start landing in the seats.
Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies
Batting average (.323) has been an asset for Crawford over his last 993 at-bats in the minors, with 185 runs, 13 home runs, 143 RBIs, and 106 stolen bases. He’s riding an 11-game hitting streak at AAA (.348/12/1/5/4 over 46 at-bats), upping his batting average to .328. Crawford played in left (13) and center (124) field over the past two seasons.
Esteury Ruiz, Los Angeles Dodgers
Over his last 11 games at AAA, Ruiz went 14-for-49 (.286) with 12 runs, one home run, four RBIs, and six stolen bases. His 2025 stats (.268/32/3/17/25 over 157 at-bats) projected over 550 at-bats come to 112 runs, 11 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 88 steals. His walk rate (12.0) is favorable while controlling his damage in strikeouts (16.9%). Ruiz offers difference-maker speed with some power, but he lacks a path to major league at-bats.
Evan Carter, Texas Rangers
The Rangers will ship Carter back to AAA this weekend to begin his road back to Texas. Over 11 games with the Rangers, he had value in runs (5), home runs (1), RBIs (3), and stolen bases (3), showcasing his potential value in four categories.
Despite his improving direction, Carter hit only .197 over his last 254 at-bats (AAA and the majors) with 41 runs, nine home runs, 27 RBIs, and 11 steals. The fantasy market still doesn’t know if his bat offers stud upside and dud risk. On the positive side, he won’t turn 23 until late August.