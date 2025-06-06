Week 11 Fantasy Baseball Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report
Bullpen situations across Major League Baseball are shifting quickly as injuries, command issues, and inconsistent performances create closer controversy in several cities. From emerging arms like Randy Rodriguez in San Francisco to fading veterans like Raisel Iglesias in Atlanta, fantasy managers must stay alert for rising value and potential pitfalls.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Since returning from the injured list, Justin Martinez is 2-for-3 in save conversions. He’s allowed three runs, two hits, and five walks over 4.2 innings with nine strikeouts. The regression in his command (four walks over 1.2 innings) in his last outing (6/4) could be a hint of another underlying injury. On the positive side, his fastball averaged 99.0 mph in that outing.
Shelby Miller extended his shutout run to five innings with two hits, one walk, and five strikeouts. He picked up his sixth save on June 5th when Justin Martinez wasn’t available due to throwing 37 pitches the day before.
Atlanta Braves
Raisel Iglesias has crushed fantasy teams this year and cost the Braves a chance to stay competitive in 2025. Over his last 11 appearances, he gave up a run or more in nine matchups, leading to 11 runs, 20 hits, two home runs, and four walks over 10.0 innings with eight strikeouts.
Iglesias took three losses over this span while blowing two of his four closing opportunities. On the year, he is 8-for-12 finishing games with a dismal 6.75 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. His seven home runs allowed over 24.0 innings is a significant red flag, suggesting an underlying injury.
The Braves called up Craig Kimbrel after making 18 appearances between AA and AAA. He posted a 2.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 18.0 innings while converting three saves. His 10.2 shutout run ended on June 4th, when Kimbrel gave up two runs and three baserunners over one inning with two strikeouts.
His fastball (93.4) remains well below his best days (between 97.0 and 98.0 mph), suggesting some disaster games with the Braves. Kimbrel has 440 career saves, ranking him fifth all-time.
Atlanta must make a nine-inning change this week. Pierce Johnson may get that opportunity, but he is unproven in late-game situations. Dylan Lee continues to pitch well (2.39 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 26.1 innings with 25 strikeouts). Will the Braves give his lefty arm a chance for saves?
Cincinnati Reds
Emilio Pagan continues to have success closing games for the Reds (15-for-17), and his season stats (3.71 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts over 26.2 innings) paint a competitive ninth-inning picture. On the downside, he has been less effective over his last 11.1 innings (seven runs, 11 hits, two home runs, and four walks with 14 strikeouts). Despite his below-par results, Pagan still converted seven of his eight save tries over this span.
Tony Santillan was trending closer to the ninth inning, but he struggled as well over his last seven innings (seven runs, 12 baserunners, and two home runs with only two strikeouts).
Miami Marlins
The Marlins haven’t pitched Ronny Henriquez since May 31st. Over the past month, he posted a 1.26 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, and 22 strikeouts across 14.1 innings with two runs, a save, a blown save, and three holds.
The last two saves for Miami landed in the back pocket of Calvin Faucher. He is 4-for-7 finishing games. Faucher gave up six runs and six baserunners to the Cubs on May 20th without recording an out. Over his other 16.2 innings since April 9th, he allowed one run and 15 baserunners with 16 strikeouts.
Henriquez has the higher ceiling arm, but his resume for closing games is short. The Marlins seem committed to Faucher, making this bullpen challenging to gauge, especially with Miami ranking poorly in wins on the year.
Philadelphia Phillies
After a correction run over nine innings (no runs, three hits, one walk, 13 strikeouts, and five saves), Jordan Romano’s right arm backed up again over his last five appearances. He allowed five runs, seven hits, one home run, and five walks over 4.1 innings with eight strikeouts and two saves. The velocity of his fastball has been over 95.0 mph over his previous three outings, so his failure may fall more on his regression in command in and out of the strike zone.
Orion Kerkering still doesn’t have a major league save, but he extended his scoreless streak to 9.1 innings with seven hits, four walks, and seven strikeouts. His arm looked more closer-worthy in 2024 (2.29 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 74 strikeouts over 63.0 innings).
Pittsburgh Pirates
The last save by Dennis Santana came on May 21st. He has yet to blow the lead in a game, resulting in five successful saves. On June 3rd, the Astros beat Santana for two runs, two hits, and one home run over one-third of an inning, ending his scoreless string at nine innings with two walks and 12 strikeouts.
David Bednar secured three saves for Pittsburgh over his last five appearances. He remains perfect in his seven opportunities to close out a win. His shutout streak stands at five innings with two hits, no walks, and five strikeouts. Bednar won’t be a free agent until 2027, but he could still get traded by August. The Pirates' closing job should be in his hands from now on unless Bednar needs a day off.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants handed Camilo Doval their closing job over the past week. Unfortunately, his command has become a problem over his last four games (two runs, five hits, five walks, and five strikeouts), despite converting three of his four chances. He’s given up the lead in three of 11 save situations.
Ryan Walker continues to keep the ball in the yard, but he has been easier to hit this year. As a result, his stats (10 runs, 17 hits, and six walks) over his last 14.1 innings have led to early setup opportunities.
The best arm in this bullpen this season has been Randy Rodriguez. Over his 27 games, he’s allowed two runs and three walks over 28.1 innings with 41 strikeouts and three wins. San Francisco gave him his first save opportunity (converted) on June 4th, when Rodriguez retired two batters with one strikeout.
His scoreless string stands at 15.2 innings with six hits, three walks, and 25 strikeouts. Rodriguez brings an elite fastball (97.4 mph) while relying on a plus slider (.162 BAA and 27 strikeouts). I bumped him ahead of Ryan Walker on the Giants’ bullpen depth chart this week.
Texas Rangers
Over his last six games, Robert Garcia secured two saves in four chances while allowing six runs, eight hits, one home run, and four walks over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts. He may look like the best closing option for Texas right now, but there is a reason Garcia didn’t have a major league save before 2025.
Chris Martin returned from the injured list on Thursday, but he didn’t pitch. His season stats (1.83 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 19.2 innings) suggest a closing opportunity, but Texas has looked elsewhere for saves in 2025. Martin’s only save came on March 29th.
After losing his closing job, Luke Jackson pitched better over his last 7.1 innings (a solo home run with nine other baserunners and six strikeouts). It’s been over two weeks since he last pitched with the game on the line.
Cole Winn hasn’t allowed a run over seven innings with the Rangers (four hits, three walks, and six strikeouts). This comes on the heels of pitching 23.1 scoreless innings in the minors with 22 baserunners and 20 strikeouts.