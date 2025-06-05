Week 11 Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Kyle Teel, Jordan Lawlar Lead Top Infielders
With the 2025 MLB season heating up, a wave of minor league talent is making noise and pushing for big-league opportunities. From high-upside prospects like Kyle Teel and Jordan Lawlar to late bloomers like Vimael Machin, here’s a position-by-position breakdown of infielders on the brink of making an MLB impact.
Catchers
Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox
Despite winning success over his last 36 games at AAA, the White Sox have yet to call up Teel. He’s played in 36 games behind the plate while DHing in 17 matchups. The White Sox started working him out at first base in June, but Teel has yet to appear in a game at that position.
He went 45-for-134 (.336) over his hot streak with 27 runs, six home runs, 21 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Currently, Teel has a four-game hitting streak (six hits over 16 at-bats with three runs, one home run, two RBIs, and two steals). His bat is major league ready, and Chicago is getting no production at catcher this season (24 runs, one home run, and 19 RBIs over 209 at-bats).
Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles
At age 20, Basallo already has 58 games of experience at AAA. Batting average (.232) has been an issue, but his power (15 home runs over 207 at-bats) looks special. This season, Basallo hit 12 balls over the fence in 126 at-bats with 24 runs and 23 RBIs. His strikeout rate (25.7%) is trending lower, accompanied by an improved walk rate (14.2%).
In June, Basallo has a three-game hitting streak (4-for-14) with three of his balls in play resulting in home runs. He has had a strikeout (15 total) in 10 consecutive games. The Orioles have played him at C (9), 1B (8), and DH (17) this season.
First Basemen
Bryce Eldridge, San Francisco Giants
After missing the first three weeks of the year with a wrist injury, Eldridge had a productive 125 at-bats at AA (.280/14/7/20). The Giants promoted him to AAA on June 3rd despite some plate discipline issues (10 strikeouts) over his last seven games (5-for-26 with two runs, two home runs, and five RBIs). He had one hit in two at-bats with two walks in his AAA debut.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Cincinnati Reds
Over his last 10 games in the minors (nine at AAA), Encarnacion-Strand went 13-for-36 with six runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs. He took five walks while striking out eight times. The Reds played him at first base in half of his rehab appearances at AAA. Encarnacion-Strand looks poised to be called up.
Second Basemen
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
After failing to help the Diamondbacks (0-for-19 with a run and nine strikeouts), Lawlar has a three-game hitting streak (6-for-12 with two runs, one home run, and six RBIs) in June. His season stats at AAA (.339/40/7/37/13 over 168 at-bats) scream impact player, but Lawlar must hit his way into at-bats with Arizona. At the very least, he could be a potential handcuff player in deep formats with extra bench spots.
Vimael Machin, Baltimore Orioles
Heading into Thursday, Machin has a five-game hitting streak at AAA (10-for-21 with four runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and one stolen base). His bat started to heat up in early May, leading to a .321 batting average with 16 runs, four home runs, 24 RBIs, and five stolen bases.
His journeyman profile has resulted in only 112 games in the majors at the age of 31. Machin hit .208 over 318 at-bats with the A’s over three seasons with 38 runs, one home run, 14 RBI, and one steal. He did take 36 walks (10.0%) with a favorable strikeout rate (18.6).
Third Basemen
Otto Kemp, Philadelphia Phillies
Kemp remains a weekly staple of minor league infield watch due to his high level of success at AAA. After 56 games, he’s hitting .321 with 47 runs, 14 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases over 218 at-bats. His bat was on point over his last five games (7-for-20 with three runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and one steal).
His previous minor league resume (.259/164/23/121/44 over 879 at-bats) could lead to the Phillies trading Kemp to upgrade their bullpen this summer.
Cody Freeman, Texas Rangers
If the Rangers need a utility option, Freeman has made the transition from catcher to third base over the past two seasons while adding shortstop and second base to his glove rotation. His bat has been on fire over his last 10 games at AAA (21-for-47 with 11 runs, three home runs, and 15 RBIs while striking out four times). Freeman is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak, with two hits or more in nine of his last 10 starts.
Shortstops
Ryan Ritter, Colorado Rockies
For the third week in a row, Ritter has delivered impact stats. His hitting streak sits at 18 games (35-for-79 with 20 runs, nine home runs, 29 RBIs) with winning command of the plate (eight walks and 14 strikeouts). He’s upped his batting average to .305 with 44 runs, 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, and three stolen bases over 203 at-bats. The Rockies need to find a way to get him to the majors.
Chad Stevens, Los Angeles Angels
There wasn’t much to Steven’s bat over his first four seasons in the minors (.237/171/38/182/46 over 1,268 at-bats), painting him as a 15/15 type hitter with batting average risk. He’s riding a 13-game hitting streak at AAA (19-for-51 with 14 runs, five home runs, 13 RBIs, and four steals) while minimizing the damage in strikeouts (8).
His recent success raised his batting average to .311, accompanied by productive counting stats (36 runs, 10 home runs, 31 RBIs, and eight stolen bases). Stevens turned 26 in early February, but he has never had an at-bat in the majors.