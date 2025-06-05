Week 11 MLB Prospect Watch: Bubba Chandler, Luis Morales Headline Rising Pitchers
Several top pitching prospects are making noise in the minors, and a few are knocking on the big-league door. From Andrew Painter’s struggles to Bubba Chandler’s consistency and Luis Morales’ electric AAA debut, this week’s roundup highlights arms fantasy managers should have on their radar.
Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies
The fantasy market waiting for the arrival of Painter had to pump the brakes a bit after his down outing on June 4th. He allowed a season high in runs (4), hits (6), and walks (4) over four innings while striking out five batters. Painter threw 85 pitches, with 59 for strikes and two landing in the seats.
Over his last four starts at AAA, he has a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts over 18.0 innings. Walks (11) have been an issue over his last five appearances (21.0 innings).
Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates
Chandler should be making his 12th start at AAA today (6/5) after looking sharp in his last outing (five shutout innings with five baserunners and eight strikeouts). He’s allowed two runs or fewer in all but one (three runs) of his games this season, leading to a 2.03 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts over 48.2 innings.
Over the past two seasons, Pittsburgh has held him hostage at AAA (6-1 with a 1.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 123 strikeouts over 88.0 innings).
Joe Boyle, Tampa Bay Rays
After a short inning game (no runs over two innings) and a decline in velocity (95.6 mph), Boyle put his name back on the minor league pitching watch by tossing five scoreless innings on June 1st with three hits, one walk, and nine strikeouts. His fastball (97.8 mph) was back in range with his earlier starts in the minors.
Boyle has a 1.50 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts across 48.0 innings at AAA while walking 21 batters (3.9 per nine innings). In his only start with the Rays, he pitched five no-hit shutout innings with seven strikeouts.
Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers
After seven stellar starts at AAA (0.96 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 37.2 innings), Misiorowski turned in a train wreck performance in his last start (5/31). His failure (five runs and three hits) was tied to a sharp decline in his command (six walks).
On the year, he has a 2.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts over 58.1 innings. His average fastball (98.0 mph) remains his edge pitch, while mixing in a cutter, curveball, and a low-volume changeup.
Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers
Between AAA and the majors, Henderson has been stellar over his last 10 appearances. He allowed one run or fewer in nine starts, with his off day resulting in two runs over five innings. Over this span, Henderson went 8-0, with a 1.26 ERA, 0.860 WHIP, and 65 strikeouts over 50.0 innings.
The Brewers shipped him back to AAA after success over four starts (3-0 with four runs, 20 baserunners, and three home runs over 21.0 innings with 29 strikeouts). In an effort not to waste his remaining innings at AAA, Henderson pitched three shutout innings with four strikeouts in his next appearance after his demotion.
JR Ricthie, Atlanta Braves
Over his last two appearances at AA, Ritchie allowed three runs, five hits, two home runs, and three walks over 10.1 innings with 10 strikeouts. He threw 61 pitches in his last outing after reaching the 80-pitch mark over his previous eight starts.
His arsenal has had the same success (.157 BAA) this year against righties and lefties, but all five of his home runs allowed have come against left-handed batters.
Ritchie opened 2024 at High A, leading to a 4-1 record over seven starts, with a 1.30 ERA, 0.792 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts over 41.2 innings. His highlight game came on May 10th (complete game shutout with one hit and nine strikeouts).
Luis Morales, Athletics
In 2023, Morales flashed over seven short-inning appearances at A and High A (seven runs, 30 baserunners, and 26 strikeouts over 25.0 innings). Unfortunately, his right arm lost momentum the next season at High A (4.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 84 strikeouts over 81.0 innings) due to a high walk rate (3.6).
Morales pitched well in 2025 at AA (2.98 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts over 42.1 innings), leading to a promotion to AAA. He dazzled in his first game (six no-hit shutout innings with a walk and seven strikeouts), but he tripped up in his next outing (six runs, 10 baserunners, and two home runs over 4.2 innings with six strikeouts). Other walks (4), Morales rebounded in his last appearance (6/4) at AAA (3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and three strikeouts over six innings).
On the year, he’s allowed only 38 hits over 59.0 innings with success in strikeouts (69).