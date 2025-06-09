Week 12 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Bryce Harper, Corbin Burnes Updates
Fantasy baseball managers lost another ace pitcher for the rest of the 2025 MLB season over the weekend. But not all the injury updates around baseball were bad.
Let's go through the major injury updates every fantasy manager should be aware of to begin June 9.
Matt Vierling, Outfielder, Detroit Tigers
Fantasy managers finally received some decent news over the weekend on the Tigers outfielder/third baseman.
Vierling is expected to make a full recovery from his shoulder injury without surgery. The Detroit Free Press' Evan Petzold reported Sunday that there is no structural damage to his shoulder.
The 28-year-old called it "absolutely best-case scenario."
There's still no timetable for Vierling to return, but he began throwing before Sunday's game, which was a big first step. Fantasy managers who are holding out hope Vierling is going to contribute in 2025 might as well keeping retaining him deep on the bench.
Last season, Vierling posted a .257 batting average with 16 home runs, 57 RBI, 80 runs and six stolen bases in 144 games.
Justin Verlander, Starting Pitcher, San Francisco Giants
The future Hall of Famer tossed 35-to-40 pitches in a simulated game Friday. By all indications, that went well. Verlander is scheduled to throw another simulated game on Wednesday in Colorado.
If Verlander looks good in the simulated game Wednesday, then he could return to the Giants rotation next week. He has been on the injured list with a right pectoral strain since May 22.
Verlander is 0-3 with a 4.33 ERA, 1.404 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 52 innings over 10 starts this season.
Corbin Burnes, Starting Pitcher, Arizona Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday that Burnes will undergo Tommy John surgery this week and miss the rest of the 2025 season. Not only does that mean Burnes won't be able to help fantasy managers down the stretch this year, but he may not return until mid-2026.
Burnes exited his last start on June 1 because of elbow discomfort. His fastball velocity was down before his departure.
The 2022 National League Cy Young winner, Burnes was 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA, 1.166 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 64.1 innings across 11 starts this season.
Burnes' injury could have a major impact on the MLB trade deadline, which is something every fantasy manager is definitely going to want to keep an eye on.
Bryce Harper, First Baseman, Philadelphia Phillies
The first baseman missed five games last week because of a right elbow bruise from a hit-by-pitch delivered from Spencer Strider. Now, Harper has landed on the injured list because of wrist discomfort.
MLB.com's Paul Casella reported the two injuries are not related. Harper's wrist issue was the same problem he dealt with last season.
Harper didn't miss a lot of time for the wrist ailment in 2024, but his numbers slumped likely because of the injury. Before the All-Star Break last season, Harper batted .301 with 21 homers and 61 RBI in 302 at-bats. After the break, he hit .266 with nine home runs and 26 RBI during 248 at-bats.
Logan Gilbert, Starting Pitcher, Seattle Mariners
Similar to Verlander, Gilbert is nearing a return to his team's rotation. Gilbert, though, has been making minor-league starts as part of his rehab.
Last Wednesday, the Mariners right-hander tossed 60 pitches. He is set to make another rehab start Tuesday.
Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Gilbert's velocity Tuesday. Rotowire reported his velocity was down a little last week. If it is again, Gilbert's chances of returning to the MLB club next week decreases.
The 2024 All-Star is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA, 0.791 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings this season.