Week 12 MLB Prospect Watch: Edgar Quero, Jordan Lawlar Headline Top Infielders
With several infield prospects heating up across the minors, fantasy managers in deep and dynasty formats should take note of emerging talent making a case for MLB opportunities. From Edgar Quero's improved bat to Christian Moore’s meteoric rise, these names could shape rosters by summer’s end.
Minor League Catchers
Edgar Quero, CWS
Over the past week, I spoke with a friend who is a sharp fantasy player in the high-stakes market. He has Quero in his starting lineup in his NFBC 15-team main event, which initially appeared to be a weakness, given that Kyle Teel is now on the White Sox roster. Over his first 135 at-bats, Quero only had eight runs and 16 RBIs.
I decided to write about him in the Prospect Watch series, as I wouldn’t highlight him in my waiver wire article. His bat looked better over his last seven games (9-for-22 with one run and six RBIs), and the White Sox will hit him in the middle of their lineup.
In 2024 and 2025 in the minors, Quero hit .287 with 50 runs, 17 home runs, and 74 RBIs, showcasing a higher ceiling in power. Over the next three and a half months, I could see him holding his ground as a starting C2 in 15-team leagues while being an asset in batting average. I expect at least eight home runs down the stretch, with more value in runs and RBIs.
Carlos Perez, CHC
Perez has made his professional baseball living at AAA over the past 12 seasons, leading to a .253 batting average with 381 runs, 122 home runs, and 432 RBIs. Over the past two seasons in the minors, he had improved success at the plate (.262/105/38/112 over 541 at-bats), highlighted by his last 12 games at AAA (.273 with nine runs, five home runs, and 11 RBIs). Perez won’t have any fantasy value this season, but it’s good to see him playing well.
Minor League First Basemen
Andrew Vaughn, MLW
The Brewers acquired Vaughn on Friday (6/13) for the unhappy Aaron Civale. His season began with struggles with the White Sox (.189/9/6/19) due to regression in his approach (seven walks and 43 strikeouts over 185 at-bats). He hasn’t been much better at AAA (.226 with nine runs, two home runs, and 11 RBIs) over his last 53 at-bats while taking nine walks and nine strikeouts.
Vaughn was a neutral fantasy player over his previous two seasons (.258/67/21/80 and .246/55/19/70) over 1,136 combined at-bats. He must prove his worth with the bat before earning a starting fantasy job in any format.
Shay Whitcomb, HOU
Over the past two weeks, Whitcomb has been with the Houston Astros, but he only had five at-bats (no hits and two strikeouts). He crushed the ball over his last seven games at AAA (14-for-30 with eight runs, five home runs, eight RBIs, and one steal) in May.
Whitcomb showed more power this season in the minors (.275/37/18/38/6 over 207 at-bats) while seeing time at 1B (12), 2B (6), 3B (8), SS (3), and OF (22). Last year, his bat offered balanced production (25 home runs and 26 stolen bases over 413 at-bats at AAA). If Isaac Paredes misses any time with a hamstring issue, Whitcomb could hit his way to more at-bats in Houston.
Minor League Second Basemen
Jordan Lawlar, ARI
In June at AAA, Lawlar has 11 hits over 38 at-bats (.289) with five runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and one stolen base. He’s hitting .320 on the year in the minors with 43 runs, eight home runs, 38 RBIs, and 14 steals over 194 at-bats.
At some point, the Diamondbacks have to surrender on the Pavin Smith/Randal Grichuk rotation at DH, giving Lawlar a major league starting window.
Christian Moore, LAA
Moore played at a high level over his last six games at AAA (11-for-25 with eight runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs), earning him a call-up to the majors. Over two short seasons in the minors, he hit .302 with 54 runs, 11 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. The Angels have given him only 80 at-bats of experience at AAA (.350/16/4/18/3).
Los Angeles drafted Moore eighth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, after a breakout power season in his final year at Tennessee (.375 with 83 runs, 34 home runs, 74 RBIs, and five stolen bases over 296 at-bats). His strikeout rate (27.0%) invites some early struggles with the Angels.
Minor League Third Basemen
Brady House, WAS
Heading into Friday night, House has a 12-game hitting streak at AAA (19-for-50 with 10 runs, four home runs, and 11 RBIs), pushing him closer to a chance in the majors. He raised his season’s batting average to .301 with 42 runs, 13 home runs, and 39 RBIs over 246 at-bats. On the downside, House continues to have a high strikeout rate (27.2 – 28.0 over two years at AAA – 470 at-bats).
Jose Rojas, NYY
Over his last twenty games at AAA, Rojas went 24-for-75 (.320) with 12 runs, three home runs, 17 RBIs, and four stolen bases. He has a journeyman profile at age 32. His power improved over the past two seasons at AAA (.263/71/28/102/9 over 419 at-bats). Rojas struggled in 2021 and 2022 with the Angels (.188 with 27 runs, six home runs, 16 RBIs, and two steals over 224 at-bats).
Minor League Shortstops
Kaelen Culpepper, MIN
At High A over his last 10 games, Culpepper had 14 hits over 42 at-bats with six runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and three stolen bases. He’s hitting .299 over 194 at-bats with 35 runs, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, and 14 steals on the year.
The Twins selected him with the 21st pick in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over his final two seasons at Kansas State, Culpepper showed an improved skill set (.327/72/21/100/26 over 395 at-bats).
Luis Pena, MIL
In his first season in the minors at age 18, the Brewers started Pena out at A-ball. He’s hitting .327 over 150 at-bats with 35 runs, six home runs, 33 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. His strikeout rate (11.9) has been exceptional to start his professional career.