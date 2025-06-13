Fantasy Sports

Week 12 MLB Prospect Watch: Edgar Quero, Jordan Lawlar Headline Top Infielders

Minor league infielders like Edgar Quero, Shay Whitcomb, and Jordan Lawlar are trending up and pushing for fantasy baseball relevance in deeper formats.

Shawn Childs

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Jordan Lawlar against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field.
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Jordan Lawlar against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

With several infield prospects heating up across the minors, fantasy managers in deep and dynasty formats should take note of emerging talent making a case for MLB opportunities. From Edgar Quero's improved bat to Christian Moore’s meteoric rise, these names could shape rosters by summer’s end.

Minor League Catchers

Edgar Quero, CWS

Over the past week, I spoke with a friend who is a sharp fantasy player in the high-stakes market. He has Quero in his starting lineup in his NFBC 15-team main event, which initially appeared to be a weakness, given that Kyle Teel is now on the White Sox roster. Over his first 135 at-bats, Quero only had eight runs and 16 RBIs.

I decided to write about him in the Prospect Watch series, as I wouldn’t highlight him in my waiver wire article. His bat looked better over his last seven games (9-for-22 with one run and six RBIs), and the White Sox will hit him in the middle of their lineup. 

In 2024 and 2025 in the minors, Quero hit .287 with 50 runs, 17 home runs, and 74 RBIs, showcasing a higher ceiling in power. Over the next three and a half months, I could see him holding his ground as a starting C2 in 15-team leagues while being an asset in batting average. I expect at least eight home runs down the stretch, with more value in runs and RBIs.

Carlos Perez, CHC

Perez has made his professional baseball living at AAA over the past 12 seasons, leading to a .253 batting average with 381 runs, 122 home runs, and 432 RBIs. Over the past two seasons in the minors, he had improved success at the plate (.262/105/38/112 over 541 at-bats), highlighted by his last 12 games at AAA (.273 with nine runs, five home runs, and 11 RBIs). Perez won’t have any fantasy value this season, but it’s good to see him playing well.

Minor League First Basemen

Andrew Vaughn, MLW

The Brewers acquired Vaughn on Friday (6/13) for the unhappy Aaron Civale. His season began with struggles with the White Sox (.189/9/6/19) due to regression in his approach (seven walks and 43 strikeouts over 185 at-bats). He hasn’t been much better at AAA (.226 with nine runs, two home runs, and 11 RBIs) over his last 53 at-bats while taking nine walks and nine strikeouts. 

Vaughn was a neutral fantasy player over his previous two seasons (.258/67/21/80 and .246/55/19/70) over 1,136 combined at-bats. He must prove his worth with the bat before earning a starting fantasy job in any format.

Shay Whitcomb, HOU

Over the past two weeks, Whitcomb has been with the Houston Astros, but he only had five at-bats (no hits and two strikeouts). He crushed the ball over his last seven games at AAA (14-for-30 with eight runs, five home runs, eight RBIs, and one steal) in May. 

Whitcomb showed more power this season in the minors (.275/37/18/38/6 over 207 at-bats) while seeing time at 1B (12), 2B (6), 3B (8), SS (3), and OF (22). Last year, his bat offered balanced production (25 home runs and 26 stolen bases over 413 at-bats at AAA). If Isaac Paredes misses any time with a hamstring issue, Whitcomb could hit his way to more at-bats in Houston.

Minor League Second Basemen

Jordan Lawlar, ARI

In June at AAA, Lawlar has 11 hits over 38 at-bats (.289) with five runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and one stolen base. He’s hitting .320 on the year in the minors with 43 runs, eight home runs, 38 RBIs, and 14 steals over 194 at-bats. 

At some point, the Diamondbacks have to surrender on the Pavin Smith/Randal Grichuk rotation at DH, giving Lawlar a major league starting window. 

Christian Moore, LAA

Moore played at a high level over his last six games at AAA (11-for-25 with eight runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs), earning him a call-up to the majors. Over two short seasons in the minors, he hit .302 with 54 runs, 11 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. The Angels have given him only 80 at-bats of experience at AAA (.350/16/4/18/3).

Los Angeles drafted Moore eighth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, after a breakout power season in his final year at Tennessee (.375 with 83 runs, 34 home runs, 74 RBIs, and five stolen bases over 296 at-bats). His strikeout rate (27.0%) invites some early struggles with the Angels.

Minor League Third Basemen

Brady House, WAS

Heading into Friday night, House has a 12-game hitting streak at AAA (19-for-50 with 10 runs, four home runs, and 11 RBIs), pushing him closer to a chance in the majors. He raised his season’s batting average to .301 with 42 runs, 13 home runs, and 39 RBIs over 246 at-bats. On the downside, House continues to have a high strikeout rate (27.2 – 28.0 over two years at AAA – 470 at-bats).

Jose Rojas, NYY

Over his last twenty games at AAA, Rojas went 24-for-75 (.320) with 12 runs, three home runs, 17 RBIs, and four stolen bases. He has a journeyman profile at age 32. His power improved over the past two seasons at AAA (.263/71/28/102/9 over 419 at-bats). Rojas struggled in 2021 and 2022 with the Angels (.188 with 27 runs, six home runs, 16 RBIs, and two steals over 224 at-bats).

Minor League Shortstops

Kaelen Culpepper, MIN

At High A over his last 10 games, Culpepper had 14 hits over 42 at-bats with six runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and three stolen bases. He’s hitting .299 over 194 at-bats with 35 runs, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, and 14 steals on the year. 

The Twins selected him with the 21st pick in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over his final two seasons at Kansas State, Culpepper showed an improved skill set (.327/72/21/100/26 over 395 at-bats).

Luis Pena, MIL

In his first season in the minors at age 18, the Brewers started Pena out at A-ball. He’s hitting .327 over 150 at-bats with 35 runs, six home runs, 33 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. His strikeout rate (11.9) has been exceptional to start his professional career. 

More Fantasy Baseball News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB