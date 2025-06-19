Week 13 MLB Prospect Watch: Andrew Vaughn, Jordan Lawlar, Brady House Lead Infielders
The fantasy baseball prospect landscape is heating up as we near July, with breakout bats and rising stars making waves across every position. From Samuel Basallo’s scorching June to Brady House’s MLB debut and Max Anderson’s dominance at AA, here’s a breakdown of top fantasy names to watch in dynasty and redraft formats.
Top Minor League Catchers
Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles
In June, Basallo has been in top form at AAA, leading to a .375 batting average over 40 at-bats with 11 runs, six home runs, and 11 RBI. He has a hit or more in nine of his last 10 starts while riding a four-game hitting streak (8-for-17 with five runs and two solo home runs). For the year, Basallo has been productive over his 152 at-bats (.270/31/15/31) with a 24.6% strikeout rate.
Mickey Gasper, Minnesota Twins
The Twins gave Gasper 34 at-bats this season as their backup catcher, but he hit .176 with five runs, three RBIs, and nine strikeouts. His bat reached a much higher level at AAA over the past two seasons (.350/67/18/62/3 over 309 at-bats) while showcasing a winning approach (53 walks and 48 strikeouts). This month in the minors, Gasper has 11 hits over 39 at-bats (.282) with eight runs, one home run, and seven RBIs. At age 29, his switch-hitting bat can only dream of getting an extended look in the majors.
Top Minor League First Basemen
Andrew Vaughn, Milwaukee Brewers
Since his trade to the Brewers, Vaughn has played in two games at AAA (2-for-8 with a run, one home run, and five RBIs). He has been unable to find his rhythm at the plate in the minors (.215/10/3/16 over 65 at-bats) after his demotion in late May, even with a rebound in his approach (11 walks and 11 strikeouts).
Michael Toglia, Colorado Rockies
Between AAA and the majors over the last 11 days, Toglia went 13-for-36 with 12 runs, six home runs, and 19 RBIs while striking out 10 times (26.3%). His inability to make contact (84 strikeouts over 199 at-bats – 38.2%) with the Rockies led to his retooling in the minors. Toglia brings power and speed to the first base position, but his batting average is real.
Top Minor League Second Basemen
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
Much of the fantasy market has been following Lawlar this year, awaiting his potential to shine with the Diamondbacks. He has eight hits over his last 29 at-bats at AAA, with seven runs, two home runs, five RBIs, and four stolen bases. His production this year in the minors (.319/48/10/43/18 over 210 at-bats) has been elite, but Lawlar was overmatched in his eight-game test drive (no hits over 19 at-bats with nine strikeouts) with Arizona early in the year.
At some point, the Diamondbacks admit that starting Pavin Smith for 52 games was a poor franchise decision. His strikeout rate (31.3) is so far out of line from his two previous seasons (19.7%), which suggests he needs a trip back to AAA. Since May 23rd, he’s hitting .210 over 119 at-bats with 13 runs, one home run, and nine RBIs. Smith will take some walks, but the dream of him developing into a starting player with Arizona should be over.
The goal for the Diamondbacks should be to shift Eugenio Suarez to DH and play Lawlar to third base over the remainder of the season.
Max Anderson, Detroit Tigers
The hot season for Anderson continues at AA. He has 20 hits over 58 at-bats this month with 10 runs, four home runs, and nine RBIs, aligning with his success over his 55 games (.341/37/11/43/1 over 226 at-bats). The Tigers drafted him in the second round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft. Detroit should promote him to AAA this summer.
Top Minor League Third Basemen
Shay Whitcomb, Houston Astros
At some point, the Astros have to have some faith in the potential of Whitcomb’s bat. He doesn’t have a hit over eight at-bats over the past three weeks. Houston gave him a bench role starting in late May. They sent him back to AAA on June 17th (0-1), only to recall him one day later. Over his first 53 games this year in the minors, Whitcomb hit .275 with 37 runs, 18 home runs, 38 RBIs, and six stolen bases over 207 at-bats. Last season at AAA, he posted a winning balanced season (.293/73/25/91/26 over 413 at-bats). Sneaky bat if the Astros give him a starting window.
Brady House, Washington Nationals
The Nationals called up House this week after a 15-game hitting streak (24-for-64 with 10 runs, four home runs, and 13 RBIs) at AAA. His strikeout rate (21.8) was improved over this span. Over the past two seasons in the minors, he hit .263 with 110 runs, 32 home runs, 107 RBIs, and six steals while striking out 218 times (26.4%). House has four hits over his first 11 at-bats with Washington while stealing a base. The Nationals drafted him 11th overall in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft.
Top Minor League Shortstops
Chad Stevens, Los Angeles Angels
Over his last 23 games, Stevens had been on a heater at AAA (.374/20/7/205 over 91 at-bats). He’s on a career path this season, leading to .323 with 42 runs, 12 home runs, 38 RBIs, and nine stolen bases over 220 at-bats. At age 26, Stevens has never had a major league at-bat.
Jadher Areinamo, Milwaukee Brewers
The bat of Areinamo stalled at High A over the past two seasons, despite posting competitive stats (.298/98/17/104/40 over 664 at-bats). His strikeout rate was favorable in both seasons (11.3% and 13.4%). Over his last 11 games, he hit .400 over 45 at-bats with six runs, two home runs, 17 RBIs, and two steals. Areinamo looks ready for a AA promotion.