Week 13 MLB Prospect Watch: Joe Boyle, Chase Burns, Andrew Painter Headline Pitchers
Fantasy baseball managers eyeing rotation help should take notice of top minor league arms like Chase Burns, Joe Boyle, and Andrew Painter, who are flashing big-league stuff and elite numbers. As teams prepare for the stretch run, these high-upside starters are on the cusp of call-ups—and could be game-changers in fantasy leagues by late summer.
Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds
In his second start at AAA, Burns regained his elite command and success by allowing one run and three hits over seven innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. His right arm has been sensational over his last 10 starts between AA and AAA (7-1 with a 1.49 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts over 54.1 innings). Burns belongs in the majors while continuing to waste 2025 pitching bullets in the minors.
Joe Boyle, Tampa Bay Rays
With Taj Bradley fading over his last three appearances (13 runs, 23 baserunners, and three home runs over 9.1 innings), Boyle looks poised to steal his starting job. He’s coming off three elite outings in the minors, leading to one run, 12 baserunners, and a home run over 16.0 innings with 26 strikeouts. Batters only have 30 hits off of him this year at AAA over 59.0 innings with a 1.37 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts. I would try to add him before Tampa releases an update on a starting pitching change.
Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies
Last week, I seriously thought about dropping Painter (buy-and-hold arm) after two poor showings at AAA (10 runs, 18 baserunners, and four home runs over nine innings with nine strikeouts). He bounced back in his next outing (five shutout innings with one hit, two walks, and six strikeouts), igniting the candle of hope that Painter would help fantasy teams over the second half of the season. Over 11 starts between A and AAA, he pitched 42.1 innings with a 4.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts.
Didier Fuentes, Atlanta Braves
Over his nine starts at High A, AA, and AAA, Fuentes doesn’t look major league ready based on his ERA (4.81). His WHIP (1.12) and strikeouts (48 over 39.1 innings) painted a higher picture of his 2025 profile, giving the Braves a reason to call him up to make his major league debut on Friday. He pitched much better over his last four appearances (2.41 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 18.2 innings).
Fuentes works off a plus fastball (96.0) while relying on a slider and a show-me split-finger pitch. The lack of depth of his arsenal should be an issue early in his major league career. In addition, he has yet to throw more than 70 pitches in a game in 2025.
Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates
For the fantasy teams carrying Chandler in deep formats, they have to be extremely frustrated with his direction and the Pirates' unwillingness to give him a major league opportunity. He opened June with two disappointing showings (four runs and nine baserunners over 2.2 innings with one strikeout).
His next outing (one run and six baserunners over four innings with three strikeouts) was better, but not high enough to give the fantasy market a reason to believe in him over the back half of this year. Chandler has a 2.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts over 55.1 innings this year.
Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers
In June, the Brewers have tried to space out Henderson’s starts to help save some of his arm for the majors later in the season. He’s made three starts over the first 18 days (one run, 16 baserunners, and 15 strikeouts over 13.1 innings) before taking the mound on Thursday night (6/19 – he allowed two solo home runs in the first inning with two strikeouts ~ the game is still in progress). Over his previous 12 appearances, Henderson allowed two runs or fewer in each start.
Austin Peterson, Cleveland Guardians
Over the past two seasons, Peterson made 24 starts at AA, leading to a 2.28 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 121 strikeouts over 130.0 innings. Cleveland promoted him to AAA last week, resulting in a competitive game (two runs and seven hits over five innings with two strikeouts). He offers a low-90s fastball while mixing in a cutter, slider, and curveball. His changeup is a low-volume pitch at this point in his career. Peterson gains his edge with command, but he started this year at age 25.
Trenton Denholm, Cleveland Guardians
Denholm is another older prospect (25) who pitched well over the past two seasons at AA (11-4 with a 2.16 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts over 95.2 innings). He opened the season with a dull showing at AAA (three runs and four baserunners over 3.1 innings with three strikeouts). Over his next 54.0 innings back at AA, he walked only six batters, helping him post a 1.83 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts. Denholm is a soft-tosser who throws a cutter as his second-best pitch while mixing in a curveball and changeup.