Week 13 MLB Prospect Watch: Joe Boyle, Chase Burns, Andrew Painter Headline Pitchers

Things have taken a turn for the worst on Bubba Chandler.



Last two outings:

June 5: 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB (49 pitches)

June 11: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 0 SO, 4 BB (31 pitches)



If nothing else it delays his promotion even further. But he's at just 50 innings on the year after… pic.twitter.com/KfkFi6jKaS