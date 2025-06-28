Week 14 Fantasy Baseball Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Colorado Rockies
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
The Rockies, Marlins, and Rangers have floating closing options, making them bullpens to follow for fantasy teams looking to make up ground in saves. Unfortunately, they appear to be only band-aids, with no arm standing out as a long-term solution.
Atlanta Braves
Over his last six appearances, Raisel Iglesias has resembled a winning late-inning arm (no runs, four hits, and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings with a win, a save, and two holds). His ERA (5.65) and WHIP (1.43) remain well over a closer-worthy arm due to allowing seven home runs over 28.2 innings. Iglesias is 9-for-13 when asked to close games.
Atlanta gave Dylan Lee a successful save chance on June 23rd, which could be the norm going forward if Iglesias doesn’t stay on point in save situations. His scoreless streak stands at 14.2 innings with four hits, two walks, and 19 strikeouts. Lee should at the very least be a handcuff add in the Braves’ bullpen this week.
Colorado Rockies
Seth Halvorsen has been the Rockies’ top closing arm over the past 17 days. He picked up a win, a loss, three saves, and a blown save over his last 6.2 innings with a run, five baserunners, and seven strikeouts. His ERA (4.18) and WHIP (1.36) still need plenty of work.
Other than a down day on June 13th (three runs, three baserunners, and a home run over one inning with two strikeouts), Victor Vodnik didn’t allow a run over his 17 appearances since April 6th (17.1 innings), but he did issue eight walks while allowing eight hits. If his success continues, Colorado will give him some save chances over the second half of the season.
Chicago White Sox
Last week, I dropped the closing ball for the White Sox by not adding Grant Taylor to their bullpen depth chart. Over his first three major league appearances, he allowed two runs and five baserunners over three innings with four strikeouts and one blown lead.
If I made one click further into his profile, I would have seen his triple-digit fastball and his success between A and AA over the previous two seasons (1.05 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts over 42.2 innings).
Taylor picked up his first professional save on June 22nd, while pitching better over his last four appearances (one run, three hits, and four strikeouts over five innings). The high-stakes market started adding him last week, and his profile paints the best picture to finish games for the White Sox for the remainder of the year.
Miami Marlins
Heading into Friday night, Ronny Henriquez was trending closer to saves again after looking sharp over his previous 5.1 innings (seven baserunners, seven strikeouts, and a save). Miami pitched him in the fifth inning on Friday (one run, two hits, and three strikeouts over 1.1 innings), which doesn’t provide clarity to his role for the Marlins.
Miami also pitched Calvin Faucher in the seventh inning on June 28th (no runs over two-thirds of an inning with a walk and one strikeout). He has a 1.46 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and eight strikeouts over his last 12.1 innings with a win, six saves, and a blown save.
Philadelphia Phillies
Despite losing his closing role in June, Jordan Romano hasn’t allowed a run or hit over 5.1 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Orion Kerkering saw his 16.2 shutout run end on June 26th when he pitched in the eighth inning in a tie game (one run and two hits over one inning). Over his previous five contests, Kerkering secured two saves with a win and a hold. His command (one walk) has been better over his last 5.1 innings.
San Francisco Giants
Camilo Doval has been a disappointment since taking over the closing job for the Giants on May 30th. He only has one blown save over nine chances over this span, but there have been runners on base in too many games (eight runs, 16 hits, one home run, and nine walks over 13.1 innings with 15 strikeouts). San Francisco should make another switch in the ninth inning over the next couple of weeks.
The best arm in this bullpen this year is Randy Rodriguez (0.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts over 36.0 innings). The Giants gave him a save chance on June 12th, but he blew the lead (three runs, two hits, and two walks over two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout). Rodriguez tossed six shutout innings over his last six appearances with five baserunners and seven strikeouts.
Ryan Walker has closing experience, and his arm has looked better over his last nine innings (two runs, three hits, a walk, and nine strikeouts). I can’t dismiss that San Francisco gives him another closing opportunity.
Texas Rangers
Over the last 34 days with a closing job, Robert Garcia converted five of his seven save tries while allowing five runs, 15 baserunners, and a home run over 10.1 innings with 12 strikeouts. Luke Jackson has a 1.10 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts over his last 16.1 innings with a save (6/15) and a blown save. He walked seven batters over this span.
A tease save by Chris Martin on June 21st was followed by a poor outing (three runs and three hits with no outs recorded). He gave up three runs and nine hits over his last 9.2 innings with 10 strikeouts. The closing job for Texas will remain in flux, and they don’t have a long-term solution on their roster.