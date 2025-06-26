Week 14 MLB Prospect Watch: Chase DeLauter, Esteury Ruiz Lead Minor League Outfielders
As the 2025 MLB season heats up, several outfielders in the minors are knocking loudly on the door to the majors—making them must-watch names for fantasy baseball managers. From Chase DeLauter’s hitting streak to Esteury Ruiz’s stolen base frenzy, these outfielders are primed to make an impact the moment they’re called up.
Chase DeLauter, Cleveland Guardians
Since June 3rd, DeLauter has been on a heater at AAA (22-for-60 with 13 runs, two home runs, and 12 RBIs) while taking 14 walks and striking out six times. He’s riding an 11-game hitting streak (.400/11/2/9 over 40 at-bats). His success should lead to him getting called up soon, as Cleveland continues to struggle with their right field options in the majors. The Guardians drafted DeLauter 16th overall in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft.
Esteury Ruiz, Los Angeles Dodgers
The next outfield injury for the Dodgers should lead to Ruiz getting his first chance back in the majors in 2025. His bat has been on fire over his last three games (9-for-16 with five runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and one stolen base), putting him in a higher hitting category than a pure base stealer.
Over his last 17 games, Ruiz hit .347 over 72 at-bats with 17 runs, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and nine steals. He has 231 at-bats at AAA this year, with productive stats in runs (49), home runs (6), RBIs (32), and stolen bases (34). His walk rate (11.1) has also been an asset while offering a favorable strikeout rate (18.5).
Jake McCarthy, Arizona Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks were forced to call up McCarthy after losing Corbin Carroll for some time with a broken left wrist. He has one hit over his first eight at-bats back with Arizona after playing at a high level over his last 20 games at AAA (.356 over 87 at-bats with 16 runs, one home run, eight RBIs, and five stolen bases). For fantasy teams looking for some help in speed (78 steals with just over two full seasons of playing time), McCarthy should offer short-term value. He continues to have an underwhelming power bat (20 home runs over 1,147 at-bats in the majors).
Colby Thomas, Athletics
At the halfway point of the baseball season, Thomas is still looking for his first chance with the A’s. He’s hitting .302 over 295 at-bats with 61 runs, 17 home runs, 69 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Over the past month, his success at the plate has been even higher (.330/23/9/30/4 over 103 at-bats). His strikeout rate (23.1) improved over this span. Thomas now has 574 at-bats of AAA experience (.287 with 108 runs, 34 home runs, 114 RBIs, and nine stolen bases).
Jurickson Profar, Atlanta Braves
Profar is less than a week away from returning to the Braves’ starting lineup, and he owes them plenty of good at-bats after his 80-game vacation. After eight games at AAA, he has 10 hits over 32 at-bats with three runs, two home runs, and six RBIs. Profar walked four times and has four whiffs.
Tyler O’Neill, Baltimore Orioles
The last at-bat in the majors this season for O’Neill came on May 16th. He started to work his way back to Baltimore in early June (4-for-10 with three runs), but his left shoulder flared up again. This week, O’Neill has been in the starting lineup three times in the minors over four days. Unfortunately, he only has one hit over nine at-bats with six strikeouts, putting him only in the follow category in fantasy leagues.
MJ Melendez, Kansas City Royals
Over his last five games at AAA, Melendez went 6-for-20 with four runs, one home run, four RBIs, and one steal. His bat has been more reliable since the middle of May (.263 with over 137 at-bats with 21 runs, seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases) while striking out 24.3% of the time.
Luke Keaschall, Minnesota Twins
The fantasy market had high hopes for Keaschall after success in his first 19 career at-bats with the Twins (7-for-19 with four runs, two RBIs, and five stolen bases). Unfortunately, a broken right forearm put him on the injured list in late April. He started swinging a bat this week (off a tee), which should put him back in follow mode to see if Keaschall can get back to Minnesota.
Over the past two seasons in the minors (High A, AA, and AAA), he hit .302 over 424 at-bats with 89 runs, 16 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 28 steals while taking 72 walks. His top-of-the-order profile should be fun to follow once Keaschall establishes himself as a major league hitter.