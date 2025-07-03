Week 15 MLB Prospect Watch: Francisco Alvarez, Shay Whitcomb Lead Infielders
With injuries, trades, and promotions shaking up depth charts across the league, fantasy baseball managers should keep a close eye on rising prospects making noise at AAA. From Francisco Alvarez heating up in the minors to Vaughn Grissom and Shay Whitcomb flashing major league potential, several bats are poised to impact rosters down the stretch.
Minor League Catchers
Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets
Over his last four games back in the minors, Alvarez went 6-for-16 with four runs, three home runs, and six RBIs while taking no walks and whiffing five times. Unfortunately, making contact has been an issue at AAA (12 strikeouts over 33 plate appearances – 36.4%). The Mets should recall him soon if his bat stays in rhythm.
Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres
Campusano has 13 hits over his last 35 at-bats at AAA with nine runs, three home runs, and 13 RBIs. His success in the minors this season (.311/36/12/42/2 over 177 at-bats with 35 walks and 35 strikeouts) has led to a winning opportunity in San Diego (0-for-18 with no production). I’d like to see him get traded over the next month to create a major job over the final two months.
Minor League First Basemen
Trey Mancini, Arizona Diamondbacks
After a hot first four weeks at AAA (.363 with 27 runs, nine home runs, and 26 RBIs over 91 at-bats), Mancini opted out of his contract with the Diamondbacks, making him a free agent. He’s hitting .308 on the year over 299 at-bats with 62 runs, 16 home runs, and 62 RBIs. The lingering hand issue for Yordan Alvarez could lead to Mancini landing in Houston over the next week or so. The Red Sox also have a major league weakness at first base.
Ryan Ward, Los Angeles Dodgers
Ward has another productive week at AAA (6-for-26 with three runs, two home runs, and 10 RBIs), giving him a high level of success over the past month (.292/28/12/34/6 over 120 at-bats with 21 walks and 27 strikeouts). He has Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman blocking him from DH and 1B, which is why LA has given him at-bats in the outfield (26 games) this year. Ward has never had a major league at-bat at age 27.
Minor League Second Basemen
Vaughn Grissom, Boston Red Sox
Over his last six games, Grissom has a six-game hitting streak (10-for-21), with six runs, one home run, and six RBIs. His bat has been more productive over the past month (.298/21/4/13/4 over 104 at-bats), giving Boston a possible player to trade at the deadline to upgrade their pitching staff.
Nick Yorke, Pittsburgh Pirates
Yorke has put himself back on the fantasy radar over 22 games (.303 over 89 at-bats with 13 runs, three home runs, 20 RBIs, and two steals). Heading into Thursday, he has a five-game hitting streak (8-for-19) where his power started to emerge (two home runs and 10 RBIs with one steal).
Minor League Third Basemen
Shay Whitcomb, Houston Astros
Over the past month, I’ve been tracking Whitcomb in my AL-only due to his intriguing 20/20 skill set at third base. Houston recalled him this week after Jeremy Pena went on the injured list. He hit his first major league home run in Colorado on Wednesday night while going 1-for-4. The Astros gave him only 54 at-bats over the past two seasons (.185 with two runs, one home run, six RBIs, and 14 strikeouts).
Whitcomb has excelled at AAA (.288/116/44/134/32 over 645 at-bats), which should make him a player to follow in case the Astros give him starting at-bats. His best chance for playing time could come at DH or left field.
Cody Freeman, Texas Rangers
On Wednesday, Freeman saw his 11-game hitting streak (20-for-47 with 14 runs, one home run, seven RBIs, and one stolen base) end when he went 0-for-3. His swing has been on the rise over his last 33 games at AAA (.367/32/7/31/6 over 139 at-bats) while taking more walks (15) than strikeouts (13). Freeman started his minor league career at catcher, but he has only played third base (50) and shortstop (11) in 2025.
Minor League Shortstops
Brooks Baldwin, Chicago White Sox
The White Sox have played Baldwin at three positions (2B, SS, and OF) this year, creating more value to fantasy teams that favor multi-position players. His play has been disappointing over the past two years with Chicago (.208/18/5/24/6 over 250 at-bats) due to a weaker approach (14 walks and 75 strikeouts).
He has been a beast over 28 games after his demotion back to AAA, leading to a .368 batting average with 27 runs, 11 home runs, 24 RBIs, and four stolen bases over 114 at-bats. The White Sox called him up (7/1) after Luis Robert went on the injured list, but Baldwin doesn’t have a hit over three at-bats with a walk. I like his future profile, and he has a chance to help fantasy teams if Chicago commits to his bat over the last three months.
Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies
Tovar landed on the injury list in early June due to an oblique injury. He is getting closer to a rehab assignment after ramping up his running and hitting this week. His bat has been relatively empty over his 128 at-bats with Colorado (.258/14/3/10/2) while also struggling in his previous stint at AAA (.222 over 18 at-bats with one run and one RBI).