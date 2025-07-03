Week 15 MLB Prospect Watch: Joe Boyle Surges While Logan Henderson, Bubba Chandler Fade
The 2025 fantasy baseball season is heating up, and now is the perfect time to scout the next wave of impact arms poised to make a difference down the stretch. From former All-Stars like Brandon Woodruff to high-upside prospects like Joe Boyle and Andrew Painter, we break down which starting pitchers are trending up—or fading fast—on the fantasy baseball radar.
Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
The long-awaited 2025 major league debut for Woodruff is scheduled for July 6th, but I have more apprehension about his success than I did on draft day or even six weeks ago. He has a 3.55 ERA, 1,24 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 25.1 innings at AAA.
Unfortunately, the gap between his last two starts has been 26 days, with struggles in both outings (five runs, eight baserunners, and one home run over 5.1 innings with two strikeouts). His average fastball (92.2 mph) remains well off his last two seasons with the Brewers (2022 – 96.4 and 2023 – 95.9). I expect some early struggles, and depth in innings will be an issue initially.
Joe Boyle, Tampa Bay Rays
Over his 15 games at AAA, Boyle is 6-4 with a 1.73 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 96 strikeouts over 73.0 innings. He’s allowed more than two runs in only one outing (4/26 – three runs, six baserunners, and two home runs over six innings with six strikeouts). The Rays gave him one start in mid-April, leading to a five-no-hit shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Boyle has been even better over his last 39.0 innings (0.92 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts.
Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers
The buy-and-hold hope for Henderson left the building over his last three starts at AAA (11 runs, 19 baserunners, and five home runs over 14.1 innings with 13 strikeouts). His regression in command and uptick in home runs should lead to him being dropped in more leagues this week, especially with Brandon Woodruff returning to the Brewers’ starting rotation.
Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies
When the general manager for the Phillies suggested that Painter wouldn’t be in the majors until around the All-Star break, the fantasy market should have paid more attention. Over his last five starts at AAA, he went 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts over 23.1 innings. Home runs (5) were a problem over this snap. Painter almost falls into the same realm as Logan Henderson, where the expectation of being a helpful arm for fantasy teams down the stretch is diminishing.
Kyle Harrison, Boston Red Sox
The quest for the Red Sox to expand Harrison’s repertoire has led to two poor showings at AAA (seven runs, 16 baserunners, and three home runs over eight innings with six strikeouts) since his trade to Boston. In his last outing, his fastball came in at about 94.4 mph while increasing his slider (21.5%) and changeup (15.2%) usage.
All three of his home runs allowed came off his four-seamer. His changeup was his best pitch (no hits over 19 pitches). When looking at his stats in his two recent matchups, they should be treated as spring training games. Harrison threw 155 pitches over this span, with 63.9% being strikes.
Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates
The regression in Chandler’s right arm made a move in a positive direction in his last start on June 28th (one run, three hits, and six strikeouts over 3.1 innings), but he did walk four batters. In June, he has yet to record an out in the fifth inning, with 12 runs, 17 hits, 12 walks, and 11 strikeouts over 12.2 innings. At this point, Chandler shouldn’t be held in any fantasy redraft league.
Emmet Sheehan, Los Angeles Dodgers
I don’t know why the fantasy gods don’t let me make a layup once in a while. Sheehan was on an exciting trajectory after dominating at AAA on June 6th (no runs or hits over six innings with 13 strikeouts), but he turned into “just another arm” in his last outing in the minors (four runs, seven baserunners, and one home run over 2.1 innings. Over his 17.2 innings at AAA, Sheehan has two walks and 31 strikeouts.