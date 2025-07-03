Week 15 MLB Prospect Watch: Luis Matos, Esteury Ruiz Lead Minor League Outfielders
As the MLB season hits its second half, savvy fantasy baseball managers are scanning the outfield depth chart for breakout candidates in the minors. From Luis Matos and Esteury Ruiz to Chase DeLauter and Jhostynxon Garcia, these emerging names could provide a major edge after the All-Star break.
Luis Matos, San Francisco Giants
Over the past three seasons, the Giants have given Matos chances in the majors each year. Unfortunately, he only hit .225 over 454 at-bats with 48 runs,11 home runs, 46 RBIs, and five steals. He minimized the damage in strikeouts (13.7), which should translate to more success with San Francisco once Matos gets more comfortable at the plate in the majors.
The Giants sent him back to AAA in early June, leading to a .272 batting average over 81 at-bats with 12 runs, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and five stolen bases. His career stats at AAA (.281/77/26/88/19 over 551 at-bats) paint a winning picture in the majors, and Matos won’t turn 24 until next January. San Francisco recalled him on July 1st, but he still doesn’t have a clear path to starting at-bats.
Esteury Ruiz, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers lost the hot-hitting Max Muncy on Wednesday due to a left knee injury, which could open up a spot for Ruiz to get called up (Tommy Edman to third and Hyeseong Kim to second base). Over his last nine games at AAA, he went 16-for-38 with 12 runs, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and five steals.
His profile and overall impact value should be much higher than the struggling Michael Conforto (.176/31/6/19/1 over 233 at-bats with 65 strikeouts), even with him playing better over the past week (7-for-25 with five runs, two home runs, and six RBIs).
On the year at AAA, Ruiz is up to a .292 batting average with 56 runs, eight home runs, 37 RBIs, and 38 steals over 253 at-bats. He’s walked 11.9% of the time with a favorable strikeout rate (18.5). Ruiz could be a difference-maker speed out if given starting at-bats after the All-Star break for the Dodgers.
Chase DeLauter, Cleveland Guardians
Despite a 16-game hitting streak at AAA (21-for-63 with 15 runs, three home runs, 13 RBIs), DeLauter continues to get ghosted by the Guardians’ front office. He has 42 games of experience at AAA (.282/28/8/28/1 over 149 at-bats) while showcasing an elite approach (29 walks and 26 strikeouts).
Cleveland continues to get empty at-bats in right field (Nolan Jones – .216/15/3/22/5 over 222 at-bats with 55 strikeouts), which should be the future home of DeLauter.
Tyler O’Neill, Baltimore Orioles
Over the past 10 days, the Orioles have given O’Neill seven games of playing time at AAA (6-for-21 with one run, one home run, and two RBIs). He is expected to rejoin Baltimore on Friday. O’Neill has a power bat that should play well in his home ballpark, but he may need some time to improve his contact rate with the Orioles.
Luke Keaschall, Minnesota Twins
After landing on the injured list in late April with a broken left forearm, Keaschall progressed to hitting off a tee over the past 10 days. His next step should be facing live pitching, which will put him on a path to play in the minors. Depending on his success, he could be back with the Twins by the end of August.
Over the past two seasons in the minors (High A, AA, and AAA), he hit .302 over 424 at-bats with 89 runs, 16 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 28 steals while taking 72 walks. His top-of-the-order profile should be fun to follow once Keaschall establishes himself as a major league hitter.
Jhostynxon Garcia, Boston Red Sox
Garcia is another progressing bat in the Red Sox farm system. Last season, between High A, A, and AA, he hit .286 over 412 at-bats with 79 runs, 23 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases while striking out 21.8% of the time.
Boston gave him 117 at-bats at AA (.256/19/3/17/4) this season before promoting him to AAA. Garcia has been a better player after his promotion (.293 over 133 at-bats with 25 runs, nine home runs, and 24 RBIs), with some pullback in his strikeout rate (25.3).
Hector Rodriguez, Cincinnati Reds
Over his last 24 games at AA, Rodriguez hit .364 over 88 at-bats with 20 runs, four home runs, and 12 RBIs, giving him hope that the Reds will shift him to AAA in July. He’s hitting .306 on the year over 268 at-bats with 52 runs, 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, and six stolen bases.
MJ Melendez, Kansas City Royals
Melendez has 234 at-bats at AAA this season, leading to an uninspiring .234 batting average but success in four categories (33 runs, nine home runs, 35 RBIs, and 13 steals). His bat has been trending high over his last 10 starts (.300/8/2/8/2). I still believe he offers more than Drew Waters for the Royals.