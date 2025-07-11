Week 16 MLB Prospect Watch: MJ Melendez And Carlos Cortes Headline Outfielders
Week 16 brings a wave of outfielders pushing hard for fantasy relevance, with bats heating up from Triple-A to Double-A. From MJ Melendez's power-speed combo to Carlos Cortes' sizzling hitting streak, these names are worth monitoring in dynasty and deep-league formats.
MJ Melendez, Kansas City Royals
Over his last 16 games at AAA, Melendez went 20-for-67 with 13 runs, four home runs, 13 RBIs, and three stolen bases while striking out 26 times. His bat has been in good form since May 11, leading to a .265 batting average over 196 at-bats with 31 runs, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, and a surprising 14 steals.
Jack Suwinski, Pittsburgh Pirates
A seven-game hitting streak (12-for-23 with 11 runs, three home runs, nine RBIs, and two stolen bases) led to the Pirates calling up Suwinski from AAA this week. Over this span, he showed an improved approach (nine walks and five strikeouts). Since May 23rd, Suwinski has been working his way back to the majors (.309/30/8/31/4 over 110 at-bats).
Carlos Cortes, Athletics
The A’s continue to develop hit bats at AAA this year. Cortes is the next man up after extending his hitting streak to 15 games on Wednesday (25-for-60 with 13 runs, six home runs, 21 RBIs, and one steal). He took nine walks over this span with 14 strikeouts. His bat has been even better over his last 32 games (.370/28/9/42/1 over 127 at-bats).
Nathan Church, St. Louis Cardinals
After four games at A-Ball (2-for-13 with three runs and one RBI), Church has been a beast over 56 games between AA and AAA. He has 79 hits over 227 at-bats (.348) with 42 runs, 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. He posted a favorable walk rate (9.4) and strikeout rate (9.8). Church should be the next man up for the Cardinals in the outfield in the minors.
Esmerlyn Valdez, Pittsburgh Pirates
Valdez leads South Atlantic League outfielders in home runs (21) and RBIs (57). He hit .303 over 277 at-bats with 46 runs and two steals. His success led to a call-up to AA in July (5-for-24 with a run and one RBI). He struck out 24.6% of the time at High A.
Bryan Torres, St. Louis Cardinals
At age 28, Torres doesn’t have a major league at-bat. His swing showed growth in 2024 at AA (.329/79/2/55/33 over 447 at-bats), but his lack of power didn’t move the major league needle. The Cardinals moved him to AAA this year, leading to more success at the plate (.313 over 208 at-bats with 38 runs, five home runs, 20 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases).