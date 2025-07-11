Week 16 MLB Prospect Watch: Nolan McLean Surging, Kyle Harrison Slipping

Stash List Watch



Logan Henderson

AAA Nashville MIl



7.6 v Memphis

5 IP 6H 2ER 0BB 5K

7 whiffs/76 pitches



Brewers in playoff hunt, have the luxury of slow playing him after 81.1 IP in 24.



CH among most break~19” in MiLB which could help v LHB as hit all 3 HR MLB against. pic.twitter.com/xUjQUevzg6