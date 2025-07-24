Week 18 MLB Prospect Watch: Kyle Harrison Rises, Andrew Painter & Bubba Chandler Fade
As the fantasy baseball season hits the home stretch, a new wave of pitching prospects is emerging with potential to impact rosters in Week 18 and beyond. From Kyle Harrison’s bounce-back start in Boston to JR Ritchie’s rise in Atlanta, these arms are worth monitoring as we navigate the playoff push.
Kyle Harrison, Boston Red Sox
Since the trade to Boston, Harrison has made five starts at AAA. Batters drilled him for 11 runs, 20 hits, five home runs, and five walks over his first 13.0 innings with 10 strikeouts, leading to the buy-and-hold market questioning his long-term 2025 viability. He pitched 3.2 shutout innings on July 13th despite allowing four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
The Red Sox didn’t wheel him to the mound again until July 22nd. On the positive side, Harrison resembled the pitcher the fantasy market expected in his last outing (one run, four baserunners, and five strikeouts over six innings). He threw 86 pitches, 61 for strikes. His fastball averaged 95.2 mph while throwing his slider as his number two pitch (19.8%), followed by a higher usage changeup (15.1%) and curveball (18.6%).
Gage Jump, Athletics
In his rookie minor league season, after being drafted in the second round in 2024, Jump made 18 appearances between High-A and AA, resulting in a 9-3 record with a 2.21 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts over 85.1 innings. The A’s have shortened his innings count (2.0, 3.0, and 3.0) over his last three starts at AA (two runs, five hits, and two walks over eight innings with 12 strikeouts).
JR Ritchie, Atlanta Braves
After the All-Star break, the Braves bumped Ritchie up to AAA. He responded with a quality start (three runs, seven baserunners, and six strikeouts over six innings) despite serving up two home runs. Ritchie shined at High-A (1.30 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 38.2 innings) to begin the season while holding a high floor at AA (3.49 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts over 38.2 innings). His walks (17 – 4.0 per nine) did spike after his first promotion.
Connelly Early, Boston Red Sox
His lefty arm has progressed this season at AA (7-2 with a 2.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 96 strikeouts over 71.2 innings). He has a plus changeup but a league-average fastball that has been trending higher since college. Boston acquired Early in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft.
Payton Tolle, Boston Red Sox
Tolle comes in at 6’6” and 250 lbs., with success over his first 15 professional games between High A and AA (3.19 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 106 strikeouts over 67.2 innings). He’s allowed one run in six consecutive starts in the minors, but he pitched only 29.0 innings over this span (1.86 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts).
Jaxon Wiggins, Chicago Cubs
In his second season in the minors, the Cubs gave Wiggins 14 games of action between High-A and AA. He posted a 2.02 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts over 62.1 innings while averaging only 4.5 innings per appearance. Chicago added him in the second round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft.
Tanner McDougal, Chicago White Sox
McDougal struggled over his previous two seasons in the minors (5.23 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, and 196 strikeouts over 161.2 innings). Over his first 13 starts at High-A in 2025, his arm showed growth (3.28 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts over 57.2 innings). The White Sox promoted him to AA in mid-June, leading to much better results (three runs, 27 baserunners, and one home run over 30.1 innings with 38 strikeouts).
Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates
For anyone holding Chandler, I’m sorry for your wasted roster slot. He has a talented arm with upside, but the Pirates' goal is never to win. After pitching 12 shutout innings with baserunners and 13 strikeouts, he blew up again on July 18th (five runs, 10 baserunners, and two home runs over 3.2 innings with four strikeouts). He has a 5.40 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts over his last 28.1 innings.
Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies
Twelve starts into his AAA career, Painter has been a liability more often than not. He has a 5.01 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts over 55.2 innings with 11 home runs allowed. Over his last three appearances, he allowed 12 runs, 23 baserunners, and five home runs over 15.1 innings with 14 strikeouts.