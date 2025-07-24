Week 18 MLB Prospect Watch: Kyle Harrison Rises, Andrew Painter & Bubba Chandler Fade

Kyle Harrison tonight in WOR:



6 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 Ks



New changeup grip looks like it’s working, 6 CSW on 13 pitches. Nice four pitch mix he’s got now w/ an electric fastball, slurve, plus new cutter. Best outing in the org.



Cool play here ⬇️pic.twitter.com/IocPx5iRtO