Week 19 MLB Prospect Watch: Jhostynxon Garcia, Dylan Beavers Lead Rising Outfielders
Several outfield prospects across the league are surging through the minor league ranks and positioning themselves for MLB call-ups. From Dylan Beavers in Baltimore to Spencer Jones in New York, these rising stars offer fantasy upside and deserve close attention in dynasty and redraft leagues.
Nick Schnell, Washington Nationals
After dull production (.289/26/2/16/6) over 149 at-bats at AA this season, Schnell’s bat reached much higher heights after a promotion to AAA. He hit .300 over 190 at-bats with 38 runs, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases, putting him on a much higher path than shown over his first six years in the minors (.236/226/45/187/36 over 1,346 at-bats). The Nationals drafted him 32nd overall in the 2028 MLB June Amateur Draft out of high school.
Dylan Beavers, Baltimore Orioles
The recent trades by Baltimore should clear a path for Beavers to be called up this weekend. Over his 82 games this year at AAA, he hit .306 with 65 runs, 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases over 294 at-bats. His bat has been productive in July (22-for-74 with 21 runs, six home runs, 13 RBIs, and three steals) while having an excellent approach (20 walks and 14 strikeouts).
Spencer Jones, New York Yankees
Between AA and AAA this season, Jones has showcased a high-profile power bat (29 home runs and 57 RBIs over 262 at-bats) with success in runs (70), steals (18), and batting average (.317). Despite his impressive stats, he does have a massive strikeout rate (31.0), inviting early struggles in the majors. Last year, Jones whiffed 200 times over 547 plate appearances (36.6%) at AA.
Jhostynxon Garcia, Boston Red Sox
Garcia went 10-for-33 (.303) over his last seven games at AAA, leading to nine runs, three home runs, and nine RBIs. On the downside, he didn’t take a walk with 16 strikeouts. Over 199 at-bats at AAA, Garcia is hitting .291 with 37 runs, 12 home runs, and 36 RBIs.
Carlos Cortes, Athletics
After a 21-game hitting streak at AAA (36-for-87 with 18 runs, eight home runs, and 31 RBIs), the A’s called Cortes up last week. He only had one at-bat over his first three games before picking up his pace with his bat (.304 over 23 at-bats with four runs, and one RBI) while heading to the dugout with the bat on his neck eight times.
Felix Reyes, Philadelphia Phillies
Reyes had a production with his bat over the winter in Colombia (32-for-93 with 14 runs, 12 RBIs, and three steals. He has also handled himself well this year at AA (.309/33/10/26/8 over 207 at-bats).