Week 19 MLB Prospect Watch: Tyler Locklear And Jeremiah Jackson Headline Top Infielders
With trade deadline moves opening the door for young talent, several top prospects across the infield and behind the plate are now on the cusp of contributing at the major league level. From Samuel Basallo’s power surge to Tyler Locklear’s breakout and Jeremiah Jackson’s elite contact skills, fantasy managers should be tracking these names closely.
Catchers
Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles
Over his last 10 games at AAA, Basallo went 15-for-41 with six runs, four home runs, and 13 RBIs while missing some time with an oblique issue. He has 87 games of experience at AAA over the past two seasons at age 20, leading to a .260 batting average over 308 at-bats with 54 runs, 23 home runs, and 61 RBIs.
Jesus Rodriguez, San Francisco Giants
The Giants gain an upgrade in catching depth at the trade deadline. Rodriguez struggled at AA over the past two seasons (.196/10/5/16/3 over 112 at-bats) while playing well at every other level of minor league baseball over his four seasons. This year, he hit .317 over 309 at-bats with 54 runs, five home runs, 41 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases.
First Basemen
Tyler Locklear, Arizona Diamondbacks
After trading Josh Naylor to Seattle, Locklear finally gets his starting chance to show his potential in the majors. His bat was dull at AAA in 2024 (.260/53/8/41/5 over 265 at-bats) while hitting his stride this year after repeating the same level (.316 over 373 at-bats with 70 runs, 19 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 17 steals). Locklear has been at his best in July (.422 over 83 at-bats with nine runs, 34 RBIs, and six stolen bases).
Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore should call up Mountcastle on Friday after clearing a path for him at the trade deadline. Over five rehab games at AAA, he has five hits over 19 at-bats with three runs, two home runs, and six RBIs. His bat dug a fantasy hole over his first 187 at-bats with the Orioles (.246/19/2/15/1).
Second Basemen
Vaughn Grissom, Boston Red Sox
Over his last seven games at AAA, Grissom smashed three home runs and seven RBIs with a .226 batting average, six runs, and one steal. His bat has been productive over his last 56 games (.294/39/9/31/8 over 218 at-bats), giving Boston hope that he’ll be a helpful major league player down the road.
Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox
His rookie season (.223 over 229 at-bats with 24 runs, six home runs, 21 RBIs, and two steals) with Boston didn’t match his spring training hype due to a high strikeout rate (27.4%). Campbell is trying his best to get back to the majors by extending his hitting streak to 10 games at AAA (16-for-38 with 12 runs, three home runs, seven RBIs, and one steal).
Third Basemen
Cody Freeman, Texas Rangers
Freeman has been on fire at AAA over his last 22 games, leading to a .411 batting average over 90 at-bats with 22 runs, seven home runs, 19 RBIs, and two steals. On the year, he remains on a career pace in batting average (.326), runs (65), home runs (16), and RBIs (62) with eight steals.
Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds
Over his first 284 at-bats at AA, Stewart hit .306 with 51 runs, 10 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. The Reds promoted him to AAA in July, where he continued his push to the majors (13-for-43 with seven runs, four home runs, seven RBIs, and one steal).
Shortstops
Jeremiah Jackson, Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles have to be ecstatic with the development of Jackson’s bat over his last 33 games (.400/24/8/18/9 over 135 at-bats) while taking nine walks and striking out 17 times. His bat was much weaker earlier this season at AA (.254 over 177 at-bats with 18 runs, four home runs, 19 RBIs, and two stolen bases).
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
After trading Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners, Lawlar looks poised to get six weeks of major league action to prove his worth to the Diamondbacks. Arizona general manager (Mike Hazen) suggested that he is getting closer to game action after finishing up his rehab work. After some at-bats at AAA, he’ll be called up if Lawlar doesn’t have any setbacks.