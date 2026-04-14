Week 3 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Must-Know Updates on Key Pitchers

The injuries continue to loom large in the world of fantasy baseball. At the pitcher position, many elite players remain out. However, if you angle your team the right way and work to turn the negatives to your advantage, you shall succeed. As one key player is out, another perhaps becomes viable. As one player is out, he also becomes a buy-low candidate. No matter how you attack injuries, they are a vital part to the game, and this is where the key pitcher injuries stand in week 3 of fantasy baseball.

Merrill Kelly (ARZ)

Kelly has been taken off the IR on Tuesday, and he will make his season debut against the Orioles. Kelly is 100% start able in fantasy baseball.

Spencer Strider (ATL)

Strider is reported to be making his first rehab start on Thursday. His anticipated return date is roughly around May 1st.

Matthew Boyd (CHC)

The Cubs ace is expected to start early next week, so be sure to hold on to the star pitcher. He has been battling a bicep injury, and the promise from Craig Counsell makes us less and less worried.

Nick Lodolo (CIN)

The Reds are easing Lodolo's return, with a recent 10-pitch bullpen session. Lodolo is hoping to return within the next two weeks. He was drafted as a top-50 starting pitcher and remains at that level post-return, given the blistering injury.

Justin Verlander (DET)

Old man Verlander is expected to begin a rehab assignment over the next few days. The Tigers expected a return before May, but with volatility at his age. We can see good or bad baseball, and only time will tell.

Tatsuya Imai (HOU)

The Astros can really use Imai back in the rotation. Meanwhile, trade rumors sit present in the news cycle. Imai is dealing with right arm fatigue and hopes to return before May, but the future is day-by-day for now.

Josh Hader (HOU)

The Astros closer will aim to rehab later this week, if not next week, as he recovers from a bicep injury. That will tell us when he may return, hopefully before May.

Hunter Brown (HOU)

Brown's Cy Young hopes are already plummeting as a grade 2 shoulder strain has sidelined Brown for the past week, and another month or so on top of that. There is not much you can do as a fantasy baseball owner — hold and pray.

Gerrit Cole (NYY)

Cole's projected return date has been moved up to May 15, ahead of his late-May schedule. He recently threw a simulated 3-inning session as Cole works towards his return.

Carlos Rodon (NYY)

Rodon threw a 50-pitch session the other day. The Yankees expect Rodon back over the next 3 weeks, as he will immediately be viable as a top-50 starting pitcher.

Zach Wheeler (PHI)

Wheeler dominated his last rehab start in Triple-A. The Phillies hope to see Wheeler back over the next week, fueling a star-studded run that Wheeler will have in 2026.

Nick Pivetta (SDP)

Pivetta left his last start with elbow stiffness. He is listed day-to-day as of now.

Ryan Pepiot (TBR)

Pepiot continues to progress is his hip rehab, slated for a return over the next two weeks.

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