Week 3 Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jackson Holliday, James Tibbs Promotions Loom

There are four or five players playing at AAA who are closing to being called up, and they should help fantasy teams over the rest of the year. The goal is to be ahead of the home crowd to pick up these players before your competition. Success isn’t a given, but their talent should win out over the long haul.

Before diving into the top prospect hitters in Week 3, check out our pitchers prospect report.

Catchers

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Endy Rodriguez (13) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Over the past few seasons, I’ve been crushed by the lack of development and injuries to the Pirates' top two catching prospects – Rodriguez and Henry Davis. Endy has been quiet over the first nine games at AAA (5-for-31 with two runs, one home run, and eight RBIs) while taking 12 walks. I’m chasing him only in my NL-only league, with the hopes that Rodriguez will be a C2 upgrade. He has taken five walks over his last four games, which may be a sign of better hitting days. Pittsburgh played him at catcher (6) and DH (2) this year. I’m clinging to my hopes from his 2022 season between High A, AA, and AAA (.323/92/25/95/4 over 458 at-bats).

Cooper Ingle, Cleveland Guardians

If the Guardians are looking for better at-bats at the catcher position, Ingle is getting closer to being a viable option. He played well in 2024 at High A and AA (.302/54/11/67/7 over 341 at-bats) while posting an excellent approach (15.9% walks rate and 13.7% strikeout rate). Ingle opened his AAA season in 2026 with seven hits over 19 at-bats with seven runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs while taking 12 walks. Batting average and runs should be assets, but Ingle won’t move the needle with his power early in his career.

First Basemen

Miami Marlins first baseman Deyvison de Los Santos (63) returns to the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Deyvison De Los Santos, Miami Marlins

After a tease call-up in late March, De Los Santos has a four-game hitting streak at AAA (4-for-16 with a run, one home run, three RBIs, and one steal). His bat (.259/4/3/8/1 over 27 at-bats) has been on the rise for the whole year in the minors. He has a 40-home run season on his minor league resume at age 21, and last year, De Los Santos flashed surprising speed (16 steals in 22 attempts).

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Seven games into his 2026 AAA season, Condon has 10 hits over 28 at-bats with seven runs, three home runs, six RBIs, and one steal. He struck out 27.3% of the time, with four walks. A minor medical issue (cyst removed) cost him some at-bats between April 2nd and 6th. Last year, Condon had 11 home runs and 38 RBIs over 200 at-bats at AA, showing his potential as a middle-of-the-order hitter.

Second Basemen

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) advances to third during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles

Eight games into his rehab assignment at AAA, Holliday has yet to find his batting stride. He had six hits across 30 at-bats with one run, three RBIs, and one steal while striking out nine times (27.3%). Baltimore will call him up once his bat shows a spark. Holliday has two hits over his last 17 at-bats with no production.

Travis Bazzana, Cleveland Guardians

In 2024, Cleveland selected Bazzana first overall after a great season at Oregon State (.407/84/28/66/16 over 214 at-bats). His bat failed to impress over his first full season in the minors (.245/71/9/39/12 over 302 at-bats). He missed time with oblique issues. On the positive side, Bazzana posted an elite walk rate (17.6%). Over his first 10 games at AAA this year, he’s hitting .209 with seven runs, no home runs, three RBIs, and two steals over 43 at-bats.

Zack Gelof, Athletics

The improved approach by Gelof has been amazing over his first 11 games at AAA this year. He already had 13 walks over his first 54 plate appearances while striking out only seven times. He’s hitting .366 over 41 at-bats with 11 runs, four home runs, 10 RBIs, and three steals. Gelof has five walks and one whiff over his last four starts (6-for-15 with three runs and a steal).

Third Basemen

Diamondbacks infielder LuJames Groover (91) slides safely into second for a double against the Rangers during a spring training game in Surprise on Feb. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LuJames Groover, Arizona Diamondbacks

Over his last five games, Groover went 10-for-21 with five runs, one home run, and eight RBIs, moving his batting average to .375 and matching Ryan Fitzgerlad for the same hits/at-bats stats (18-for-48) at third base in the Pacific Coast League. Groover scored seven runs, with one home run and 12 RBIs. Last season, he hit .308 at AA over 471 at-bats with 73 runs, 12 home runs, 56 RBIs, and three steals with a favorable approach (63 walks and 79 strikeouts).

Pedro Ramirez, Chicago Cubs

After going 0-for-4 in his first game at AAA this season, Ramirez had a seven-game hitting streak (12-for-27 with seven runs, three home runs, eight RBIs, and three steals). He didn’t have a hit over his next nine at-bats, followed by a 2-for-5 night with two runs, one home run, and three RBIs. Last season, at age 21 at AA, Ramirez hit .280 over 500 at-bats with 70 runs, eight home runs, 73 RBIs, and 28 steals.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Free Agent

On Wednesday, the Reds designated Encarnacion-Strand for assignment, allowing other teams the opportunity to claim him and work out a trade. I fully expect him to be with another major franchise next week. CES smashed two home runs with eight RBIs over his first 36 at-bats this year at AAA, leading to a .222 batting average with 14 strikeouts. His play has regressed over the past two seasons in the minors (.245/33/11/37 over 229 at-bats), but Encarnacion-Strand still maintained his power stats. He now has a better chance to player in the majors, while offering 30+ home run power if given over 500 at-bats.

Shortstops

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (76) poses during photo day at Hammond Stadium. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Kaelen Culpepper, Minnesota Twins

Over his first 10 games, Culpepper had at least a hit in 10 games, leading to a .256 batting average with seven runs, three home runs, eight RBIs, and one steal over 43 at-bats. His power surge came over his last four starts (3-for-16 with three runs, two home runs, four RBIs, and one steal).

In 2025, between High A and AA, Culpepper hit .289 over 77 runs, 20 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 25 steals over 454 at-bats. His walk rate (9.7%) graded as an asset with a favorable strikeout rate (17.6%). His balanced skill set should offer a higher ceiling than Brooks Lee, who has been struggling at the plate (5-for-30 with a run and two RBIs).

Jim Jarvis, Atlanta Braves

For fantasy teams looking for speed out at a middle-infield position, Jarvis is a player to follow. He’s hitting .366 over his first 41 at-bats with nine runs, one home run, six RBIs, and eight steals. His bat offers minimal power (nine home runs over his last 926 at-bats). Jarvis stole 37 bases on 51 attempts in 2025 over 368 at-bats.

Outfielders

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews (3) looks on during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

Heading into Thursday, Crews is riding a five-game hitting streak (8-for-19 with four runs, one home run, four RBIs, and one steal), putting him on the doorstep of being recalled from the minors. His success raised his season average to .278 over 36 at-bats with seven runs, one home run, seven RBIs, and three steals, with a favorable approach (eight walks and 11 strikeouts).

Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees

Over his first eight games, Dominguez is doing his best to get back to the majors. He has 11 hits over 34 at-bats with seven runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and three steals while striking out only six times (15.8%). His bat was also on point in spring training (.347/11/4/11/4 over 49 at-bats). Dominguez needs an injury to earn a starting job back in the majors, and he is really limited to left field and the DH position.

Ryan Waldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

After a productive five-category 2025 season, between High A and AA (.289/114/18/78/29 over 484 at-bats), Waldschmidt has yet to hit a home run at AAA over 42 at-bats with one steal. He’s taken 10 walks (18.9%) while whiffing 16 times (30.2% - 17.6% in 2025). Waldschmidt had a seven-game hitting streak (9-for-28 with four runs and six RBIs) in late March and early May. He is a player I’m tracking with the hopes of him getting dropped in my NL-Only league.

James Tibbs, Los Angeles Dodgers

Tibbs makes the minor league hitter report for the second consecutive week. He opened his AAA season with an eight-game hitting streak (18-for-35), leading to 15 runs, seven home runs, and 13 RBIs. Tibbs lost his rhythm at the plate over his last three games (1-for-11 with a run and five strikeouts). His bat is well ahead of expectations based on his stats in 2025 between High A and AA (.243/82/20/71/10 over 457 at-bats).

Colby Thomas, Athletics

The A’s have played Thomas in right field (6) and at DH (2) over his first eight starts at AAA. He’s sitting on an eight-game hitting streak (13-for-35 with seven runs, four home runs, and 13 RBIs) while striking out nine times (23.1%). Over the past three seasons, Thomas has 162 games of experience at AAA (.289/120/39/132/10 over 643 at-bats). Brent Rooker left Thursday’s game with an injury, which may lead to Thomas being called up this weekend.

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