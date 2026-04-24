Week 5 Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch Featuring Kyle Teel & Dylan Crews

The balance of waiting for talented minor league bats and churning not so sexy journeymen players is a real challenge for game managers. This past Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas was in the free agent pool in most leagues while riding an impressive 15-game hitting streak (21-for-57 with 11 runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs). Over his previous 460 games in the majors, he hit .249 with 128 runs, 20 home runs, 145 RBIs, and 16 steals over 1,219 at-bats, with a weaker outlook at AAA (.246/116/17/126/16 over 1,104 at-bats). Surprisingly, Vargas opened this week with three hits over nine at-bats with three runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs at age 34.

So, a guy like me carrying an injured Mookie Betts or Jackson Holliday isn’t looking for the ‘hot player of the week,” while others feast on adding bats with favorable matchups and trending stats. In this case, Vargas pushed fantasy teams up the standings, but two weeks ago, Mark Vientos punished those similar game managers with a 4-for-38 stretch with one run, one home run, and three RBIs. He flashed over his previous five games (9-for-18 with five runs, one home run, and four RBIs).

Catchers

Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox

Twenty-four games into the White Sox season, Teel has still not seen a pitch in the minors. Last week, Chicago announced that he would begin a rehab assignment on Monday (4/20). Three days later, game managers wait for better news. The last report suggested running is still a problem, which will be the key to him returning to game action. At this point, Teel may not be ready until the middle of May, and that may be optimistic.

Jimmy Crooks, St. Louis Cardinals

Crooks leads the International League in home runs (8) for catchers. Unfortunately, he’s already struck out 28 times over his 80 plate appearances. This year, Crooks is hitting .288 over 66 at-bats with 16 runs and 17 RBIs.

Owen Ayers, Chicago Cubs

In his third season in the minors after getting drafted in the 19th round in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, Ayers dominated over his first 43 at-bats at High A (.372 with 14 runs, six home runs, 14 RBIs, and three steals) while taking eight walks and striking out 11 times. His success led to the Cubs promoting him to AA this week (1-for-8 with an RBI). In 2025 at A-Ball, Ayers hit .238 with 30 runs, six home runs, 47 RBIs, and seven steals over 231 at-bats.

First Basemen

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Over his last six games at AAA, Condon hit .333 over 21 at-bats with six runs, four RBIs, and two steals. His bat remains in a good place over his first 16 games in the minors (.328/16/4/13/3 over 61 at-bats). He’s played in 140 minor league games, leading to a .259 batting average with 81 runs, 19 home runs, 82 RBIs, and nine steals. Condon’s strikeout rate (25.8%) has been higher than expected. His highlight college year came in 2024 at Georgia (.433/84/37/78/3 over 231 at-bats).

Brett Squires, Kansas City Royals

Squires has been a slow mover in the Royals’ farm system over the past four seasons, resulting in him hitting .271 over 1,160 at-bats with 162 runs, 38 home runs, 187 RBIs, and 73 steals. In his second year at AA, his swing has come to life (.338/10/4/20/7) over his first 65 at-bats. He’s played first base and outfield in his career.

Second Basemen

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Travis Bazzana, Cleveland Guardians

Over his last 10 games, Bazzana has picked up the pace with his bat (15-for-37 with eight runs, one home run, two RBIs, and four steals). He even showed a much better approach (10 walks and nine strikeouts). Cleveland gave him 368 at-bats over the past two seasons at AA and AAA, leading to a .255 batting average with 79 runs, 10 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 17 steals. Bazzana is trending closer to a major league opportunity. The Guardians drafted him first overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Dylan O’Rae, Milwaukee Brewers

The light-powering hitting O’Rae has been exceptional over his first 62 at-bats this season at AA (24-for-62 with 11 runs, one home run, nine RBIs, and 13 steals). Over this span, he had more walks (13) than strikeouts (10). He has been in the minors for four seasons (.270/155/2/66/123 over 781 at-bats), with one highlight year in steals (62 on 74 attempts in 2024). O’Rae missed all of last season with a wrist injury that required surgery.

Third Basemen

Worcester’s Blaze Jordan bats against Lehigh Valley at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blaze Jordan, St. Louis Cardinals

In his first full season in the Cardinals’ system, Jordan has 26 hits over 75 at-bats with 11 runs, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and two steals. Between Boston and St. Louis in 2024, he hit .270 over 493 at-bats with 80 runs, 19 home runs, 99 RBIs, and five stolen bases while posting a favorable strikeout rate (11.0%).

Manuel Pena, Arizona Diamondbacks

Pena has been on a tear over his last 10 games at AA, resulting in a .432 batting average over 44 at-bats with nine runs, six home runs, and 14 RBIs. He’s spent the last two seasons at the same level (.293/80/22/69/2 over 508 at-bats). His success should lead to a promotion to AAA.

Shortstops

Franklin Arias, Boston Red Sox

Over his first 12 games at AA, Arias is on a blistering pace (.450 over 40 at-bats with 11 runs, five home runs, 13 RBIs, and one steal). Pitchers have only struck him out four times with five walks. He’s hitting .305 over 970 career at-bats in the minors with 164 runs, 23 home runs, 148 RBIs, and 51 stolen bases. His walk rate (10.1%) is a plus with a favorable strikeout rate (12.3%).

Ben Ross, Minnesota Twins

After dull seasons at AA (.217/109/2/26/38 over 834 at-bats), Ross had been a new man this year at the same level. He’s hitting .424 over his first 59 at-bats with 15 runs, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and eight steals while taking more walks (12) than strikeouts (10). At age 25, Ross is an older player at AA. His success should lead to a promotion soon.

Outfielders

Washington Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews (3) takes batting practice during spring training workouts at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

After trending in a major league direction over 13 games (.340/11/2/6/1 over 50 at-bats), Crews is on a 0-for-12 slide with one steal, one walk, and two strikeouts. His regression puts his batting average at .244 across 78 at-bats with 14 runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and five steals. His walk rate (12.9%) grades well, but his strikeout rate (25.8%) remains higher than expected.

Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees

After a mini slump (3-for-15 with four runs and four RBIs), Dominguez played better over his last five starts (.333 over 21 at-bats with two runs, one home run, and three RBIs). He is hitting .329 over 76 at-bats with 15 runs, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight steals with 12 walks and 14 strikeouts. Dominguez remains an injury away from a major league starting job.

James Tibbs, Los Angeles Dodgers

Over 24 games at AAA, Tibbs continues to lead the Pacific Coast League in home runs (10) and RBIs (22). He’s hitting .295 over his first 95 at-bats with 24 runs and 15 walks, but his strikeout rate (30.9%) remains a liability. Tibbs has an RBI in six consecutive games (.250/6/2/8 over 24 at-bats).

Max Clark, Detroit Tigers

Over his last four starts, Clark went 1-for-16 with one run and one steal. Twelve games into his first AAA season, he’s hitting .318 over 85 at-bats with 14 runs, one home run, 10 10 RBIs, and seven steals. The Tigers invested their third overall pick into him in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft, but Clark has yet to deliver elite-level stats over his first four years in the minors (.274/192/26/171/60 over 1,021 at-bats). He won’t turn 22 until December.

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