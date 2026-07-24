Yankees' Cam Schlittler, Will Warren Rotation Change Could Impact Fantasy Baseball Results

The New York Yankees have made a notable change to their pitching rotation ahead of one of the biggest series of the weekend, and fantasy baseball managers should take notice immediately. Cam Schlittler will not pitch on Sunday as originally expected.

Cam Schlittler Moved to Friday Night

Originally slated to take the mound on Sunday, right-hander Cam Schlittler will now start Friday night's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. While any rotation change can spark concern among fantasy baseball owners, there's no reason to panic in this case. Schlittler is completely healthy, and the adjustment is simply a strategic decision by the Yankees as they prepare for a marquee matchup against one of the National League's top teams.

The move also means that Will Warren, who had been lined up to pitch Friday, has been pushed back to Sunday's finale.

New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren (29) reacts during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Baseball Managers Need to Act Now

For fantasy baseball managers, especially those in daily lineup leagues, this is an important change that requires immediate attention. If Schlittler is sitting on your bench because you expected him to pitch Sunday, it's time to make a move. His start is now tonight, and failing to activate him could leave valuable strikeouts, innings, and potential wins on your bench.

The same logic applies to Will Warren, only in reverse. Managers who planned to use him Friday should remove him from their active lineup for tonight and instead make sure he's ready to go when he takes the mound on Sunday. A simple scheduling change can make the difference between maximizing your weekly production and missing out on valuable fantasy points.

Why the Yankees Made the Change

The Yankees' decision appears to be centered on putting the rotation in the best possible position for a crucial weekend series rather than addressing any health concerns. Moving Schlittler up allows New York to deploy one of its most effective young arms earlier in the series while maintaining flexibility with the rest of the staff.

Nobody on the Phillies 26-Man roster has faced New York Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler before.



Here are his stats from his 35 career MLB starts:



196.0 IP | 151 H | 54 ER | 56 BB | 229 K

2.48 ERA | 1.05 WHIP | 3.10 FIP pic.twitter.com/qRNyF2Zjjd — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) July 24, 2026

Final Fantasy Baseball Takeaway

As fantasy playoffs inch closer in many leagues, every pitching start becomes increasingly valuable. Staying on top of last-minute rotation changes is one of the easiest ways to gain an edge over your competition, particularly in leagues with daily lineup transactions.

The bottom line is simple: Cam Schlittler owners should activate him for Friday night's start, while Will Warren managers should shift their plans and prepare to use him on Sunday instead. It's a small adjustment, but one that could have a meaningful impact on your fantasy baseball results this weekend.

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