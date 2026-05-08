Zack Wheeler to Padres Mock Trade: Rotation Boost and Rising Fantasy Baseball Stock

Zack Wheeler is still a front-line starter in his mid-30s, bringing power stuff, command, and proven playoff experience. He can anchor a postseason rotation and give a contender a true Game 1 ace who shortens series and stabilizes a staff.

In fantasy baseball, he carries similar value as an elite ratio stabilizer with strong strikeouts and consistent top-end production.

In a mock trade scenario, acquiring Wheeler would require a significant package of top-tier young talent and controllable assets from a contending team.

Here’s what it would take for the Padres to acquire him:

San Diego Padres- Philadelphia Phillies MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Padres Get:

RHP Zack Wheeler

Phillies Get:

LHP Kruz Schoolcraft

C Ethan Salas

RHP Bradgley Rodriguez

Fantasy Impact

Zack Wheeler → Padres

In San Diego, Wheeler immediately becomes the ace and rotation stabilizer the Padres have been missing. Even with a 3.12 ERA and elite 0.98 WHIP in 2026, his underlying dominance (strikeout ability and efficiency) translates perfectly to Petco Park and playoff baseball.

Fantasy-wise, he becomes a top-tier SP2 with SP1 upside in wins, strikeouts, and ratios, especially valuable on a contender that will maximize his quality start opportunities.

Ethan Salas → Phillies

Salas brings a .310 average and .951 OPS with 5 HR in 25 games into Philadelphia as a rare high-contact, high-power teenage catcher. In fantasy dynasty formats, this is a massive long-term catcher cornerstone, with the upside to become a top-3 fantasy catcher if his development continues.

The Phillies would be getting a potential middle-of-the-order bat at a premium defensive position, making him one of the most valuable long-term assets in the trade.

Ethan Salas is the hottest prospect in baseball!



Over the last two weeks, Salas has posted a 1.354 OPS with 5 HR with more walks than strikeouts. The 19-year-old catcher is one of the youngest players in AA and looks unfazed against higher level pitchingpic.twitter.com/zFvrll7DgT — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) May 4, 2026

Kruz Schoolcraft → Phillies

Despite a rocky 2026 (13.50 ERA, 3.19 WHIP in 10.2 innings), Schoolcraft’s strikeout ability (12 K) still hints at elite raw stuff hiding behind command issues.

In fantasy terms, this is a classic high-risk, high-reward dynasty stash a pitcher who could either flame out or become a frontline fantasy starter if command clicks. The Phillies would be betting on long-term ace upside rather than immediate production.

Bradgley Rodriguez → Phillies

Rodriguez has been quietly effective in 2026 with a 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 16 appearances, profiling more as a steady high-leverage arm than a strikeout artist.

In fantasy leagues, he projects as a ratio stabilizer in holds leagues or deep dynasty bullpen depth, rather than a high-K closer. For the Phillies, he adds immediate bullpen reliability while the top prospects develop.

A Bradgley Rodriguez 80-grade Changeup vs. Riley Greene:



88.2mph

13.0” iVB

18.0” Horizontal Break

1782 rpms

6.0 vRel pic.twitter.com/dbdyHf9t15 — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) March 26, 2026

Why The Phillies Make The Trade

Feb 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (90) looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phillies make this trade because their 2026 season has slipped to 17–21 in third place in the NL East, and the firing of Rob Thomson signals a shift away from the current core.

The Phillies have relieved manager Rob Thomson of his duties.



Don Mattingly has been named interim manager through the end of 2026. pic.twitter.com/tP97xajV1c — MLB (@MLB) April 28, 2026

Even though Zack Wheeler is still effective with a 3.12 ERA and strong WHIP, he is 35 years old, making him more valuable as a trade chip than a long-term piece for a team not currently contending.

They move him to San Diego in exchange for a package built around Ethan Salas and Kruz Schoolcraft, the Padres’ two top prospects, along with Bradgley Rodriguez.

Salas and Schoolcraft give Philadelphia two high-end foundational pieces, one a potential franchise catcher and the other a high-upside young starter, while Rodriguez adds MLB-ready bullpen help.

Overall, the deal reflects a clear pivot toward retooling with elite young talent, using Wheeler’s remaining value to extend the team’s competitive window beyond his late-career timeline.

Why The Padres Make The Trade

Jul 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) checks the baseball after allowing a run during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Padres make this trade because their rotation has been hit hard by injuries at the wrong time. With Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta, and Germán Márquez all on the injured list, San Diego suddenly finds itself short on proven starting pitching depth during a competitive season.

That creates an urgent need for a reliable frontline arm that can stabilize the staff immediately.

Zack Wheeler fits that need perfectly. Even at 35, he is still performing at an ace level with strong run prevention and elite control, and he brings proven durability in big-game environments.

In a playoff race, that matters as much as pure upside, he can step in right away and anchor the rotation while others recover.

From San Diego’s perspective, the trade is about maximizing their current window. Instead of waiting on prospects to develop or injured starters to return to form, they add a proven postseason-caliber ace who can immediately elevate their rotation and give them a true Game 1 starter.

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