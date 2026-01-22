NBA DFS Picks on January 22nd Feature Stars in Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson

The NBA comes back tonight with a five game main slate to attack on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Last night, we found great success with Kon Knueppel and Jalen Duren. Tonight, we plan to dominate the slate equally as well. We have the Magic off many days of rest, while we also have multiple sub-par defenses to expose. These are five high-upside picks to slide into your winning lineup.

Jamal Murray, PG/SG (DEN) — $10,100 (FanDuel) | $9,800 (DraftKings)

Murray is current listed probable to play with a hip matter. When probable, that always means that they are good to go, playing to a full workload. In this matchup, the Wizards are one of the worst in the NBA defensively, being 2nd worst versus point guards.

The salary here is a bit elevated, but I do see a world where we hit 5x at high probability. Murray has hit 53+ fantasy points in five of his last eight games. He even played the Wizards last Saturday and Murray put up 42 points in that game. In fact, he had another 6 assist, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Buddy Hield, SG/SF (GSW) — $4,200 (FanDuel) | $4,300 (DraftKings)

Breaking: Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has suffered a season-ending torn right ACL, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WIbPQqubfJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2026

When Hield is on the court, he produces. Hield has no less than (26) fantasy points in each of his last three games back from injury. In total, Hield averages just over (17) Minutes per Game. Given his recent output, we expect Hield to now be playing 20+, especially without Jimmy Butler.

Hield is playing to a solid (18.5%) usage rate. He is facing a Mavericks team that is 25th versus Shooting Guards. On the season, when Hield reaches at least (19) minutes, he has never scored less than (19) fantasy points.

Franz Wagner, SF/PF (ORL) — $7,300 (FanDuel) | $8,100 (DraftKings)

Wagner is another one recently back from injury. He played (26) and (25) minutes while overseas. Four days since his last game, he should be even healthier and geared up to elapse (30) minutes, playing to his usual output.

Defensively, the Hornets are a mediocre 17th versus Small Forwards. They are 23rd versus Power Forwards. In usage rate, Wagner is 2nd on the Magic at a rate of (25.2%). Though a limited sample size, Wagner has also never scored any less than (39) fantasy points when playing 30+ minutes.

Peyton Watson, PF/SF (DEN) — $7,400 (FanDuel) | $7,600 (DraftKings)

Ever since Nikola Jokic went down, Watson is playing to much higher minutes. Since January 5th, Watson is playing to (35.9) minutes per game. This is a nearly 20% increase, which also puts him closer to (35) fantasy points per game. At cost, that is about 5x of salary, on average.

The Wizards oppose the Nuggets tonight and they are perhaps the worst defense in the NBA. Against Power Forwards, they rank 29th. As far as Watson's involvement while on the court, he plays to a (19.1%) usage rate, and more likely 22%+ without Jokic.

Rudy Gobert, C (MIN) — $6,500 (FanDuel) | $6,300 (DraftKings)

Gobert is back from injury and I do find these spots to be profitable. Players being newly back tend to be discounted, but if we are confident in their minutes to be played, it is often an underlay to take advantage of. Gobert returned off of a one game absence to play (29) minutes, recording a double-double in the process. He now has a rest day, playing the Bulls at home in Minnesota.

Defensively, the Bulls are 25th versus Centers. In his last seven games, Gobert has hit 35+ fantasy points six times. He is as reliable and low-variance as they come. We should get what we are expecting, if not more.

