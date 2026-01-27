Best NBA DFS Plays for Tuesday, January 27th Include Mikal Bridges, Kyle Filipowski

The NBA is back tonight with an a jam-packed slate of games. In the main, we have (7) total matchups to dive into. Many of these also show to have great defensive matchups, thus making this a higher-scoring slate. To win, we must be sharp, and we must reach upside. Leave it to me as I have crunched the numbers and found us five awesome picks for the DFS Main Slate.

Jalen Brunson, PG (NYK) — $8,800 (FanDuel) | $8,700 (DraftKings)

Brunson is in for a good one tonight. The Knicks take on the Kings, in the Garden, and the Kings happen to be 27th versus Point Guards. Brunson is also coming off of three days rest, fully back up into gear post-injury. Is Brunson's last game, he put up a stat-line of 31-5-6. Let's not forget what Brunson is capable of.

Mikal Bridges, SG/SF (NYK) — $6,400 (FanDuel) | $6,20 (DraftKings)

Bridges flies under-the-radar at times, but he is among the most productive players when on the court. I find Bridges to be top-10 in Fantasy Points per Minute. Tonight, he is very favorably priced, averaging 5.2x of this salary.

The lacking true upside with Bridges does have to do with his 16.9% Usage Rate. Nonetheless, he should be trending higher as the trade deadline approaches. He also is still an elite defensive presence with a Steal Rate and Block Rate over 20%. The Kings, for that matter, are one of the worst offenses in the NBA.

Dillon Brooks, SF/SG (PHO) — $6,200 (FanDuel) | $6,500 (DraftKings)

I am on a streak of adoring the play of Dillon Brooks. I will do it again tonight as the Suns host the Nets. These two teams met last week and in that game, Brooks went for 27-5-2. In Brooks' last seven games, he has scored 25+ points three times. The Nets are 26th versus Small Forwards, so this shall remain. Brooks is averaging 4.8x of this salary.

John Collins, PF/C (LAC) — $5,400 (FanDuel) | $5,800 (DraftKings)

John Collins over his last 10 games



16.7 PPG

67% from the floor

62% from 3

For the season is now a sporting a career high true shooting percentage of 65.6%pic.twitter.com/Pjr1s9SMTv — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) January 26, 2026

We took a bit of a gamble the other night with Collins, and it paid off. He put up (33.5) FanDuel points, hitting about 7x of salary. Tonight, he matches up great again. The Jazz are 30th versus Power Forwards. They are also without Jusuf Nurkic. Collins should have another big game, playing near-30 minutes. This price is very undervalued, the way I see it.

Kyle Filipowski, PF/C (UTA) — $5,900 (FanDuel) | $6,00 (DraftKings)

As we just noted Nurkic to be out, that slots in a great spot for Filipowski to be used. Minus Nurkic, Filipowski should play at least 25 minutes. This is all meanwhile the Clippers are just 26th versus Centers, though 9th versus Power Forwards. Without Nurkic, we should expect Filipowski to play the five more than the four. Regardless, his usage will be up, thus making him high-value.

