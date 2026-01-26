Jaylon Tyson, Dillon Brooks Headline Week 15 Fantasy Basketball Start 'Em Lineup

A number of players around the NBA will offer elevated fantasy basketball production this week, with additional games and specific situations that could further bolster output for the week. The Week 15 slate of NBA action kicks off with seven games on Monday night, igniting a highly anticipated week of matchups.

Fantasy basketball managers will look to maximize output among Week 15 lineups, monitoring matchups and aforementioned situations that could affect production. Here is our Week 15 fantasy basketball Start ‘Em lineup:

G - Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Jan 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) scores against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Week 15 Games: 4

Following a quiet streak, the Houston Rockets have bounced back with a 5-2 record over their last seven games. During that span, star guard Amen Thompson has averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 stocks per game, shooting 49% from the field. Thompson offers some of the top rebounding production of any guard in fantasy basketball this season, emerging as a must-start among Week 15 lineups. With favorable matchups against the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks over four games this week, Thompson’s trend of fantasy production projects to continue.

G - Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second half at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Week 15 Games: 4

Amid Darius Garland’s absence due to a Grade 1 toe sprain, second-year guard Jaylon Tyson has broken out with an encouraging streak of volume. Over his last five games, all of which Tyson has started, he’s averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Though his defensive output has remained limited, Tyson is shooting efficient splits of 51.4% from the field and 48.5% from beyond the arc during such a span. Garland remains sidelined to start the week, as the Cleveland Cavalier gear up for a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Tyson remains a quality fantasy contributor as he continues to start in Garland’s place.

F - Dillon Brooks, Phoenix Suns

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts against the Miami Heat in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Week 15 Games: 4

Dillon Brooks has helped the Phoenix Suns exceed lowly expectations to start the season, amid a 27-19 start to the season. The Suns kick their week off against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, providing a favorable matchup for Brooks to start Week 15. Phoenix will be without Devin Booker and Jalen Green for Tuesday’s game, bolstering Brooks’ fantasy stock to start the week. Over 40 games, he’s averaging 20.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, shooting nearly 44% from the field. In an expanded role as the offense’s primary scoring option without Booker and Green, Brooks should sustain his high level of production in Week 15.

F - Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dunks the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Week 15 Games: 4

Jalen Johnson has taken another leap in 2025-26, emerging as the Atlanta Hawks’ top option following the Trae Young trade. Johnson has remained largely consistent in his No. 1 role, averaging 23.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists, all of which mark new career-highs for the fifth-year forward. He continues to thrive in his expanded role, shooting 51.2% from the field and a career-high 35.7% from 3-point range. Johnson’s versatility and solid defensive production, averaging 1.7 stocks per game, make him one of fantasy’s premier contributors among Week 15 lineups.

C - Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo reacts with forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) as he checks out of the game during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Week 15 Games: 4

Rounding out our lineup is Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., who has continued to show out as trade rumors persist around the club. Jackson is averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 stocks over 41 games this season, shooting nearly 48% from the field. The Grizzlies will be without star point guard Ja Morant, who is dealing with an elbow injury that will keep him sidelined for at least three weeks, thrusting Jackson into a premier role in Memphis’ offense. The All-Star big man can build on a solid start to the season with solid production over four games in Week 15.

