2025-26 Mock NBA Fantasy Draft, Volume 1.0 —First Nikola Jokic, Then Victor Wembanyama, Then Anything Goes
"The NBA Finals were the bomb!"
“I guess.”
“You guess?”
“I miss my season-long fantasy league.”
“Ahhh. I can see that.”
“You know what would be nice? You know what would get me through the rest of the summer?”
“What’s that?”
“A mock fantasy draft for a nine-category league. Even just the first five rounds.”
“Ooh, great call! I bet Fantasy Sports on SI would do just that.”
Your bet would be correct. Welcome to NBA Fantasyland, 2025-26.
ROUND 1
- Team 1: C: Nikola Jokic
- Team 2: C: Victor Wembanyama
- Team 3: SG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Team 4: PG: Luka Doncic
- Team 5: PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Team 6: PF: Anthony Davis
- Team 7: SG: Anthony Edwards
- Team 8: SF: Cooper Flagg
- Team 9: PG: Jalen Brunson
- Team 10: C: Karl-Anthony Towns
Analysis: Isn’t it weird that we can agree Doncic falling to four makes sense? Previously a consensus number one or two pick, Luka’s fantasy value will be dinged by the somehow-still-super-productive LeBron James.
And then there’s Giannis falling to five, but that, again, makes sense, Wemby and SGA are younger and thus should likely get more minutes.
We all know that somebody in your league will draft Cooper Flagg way too high, and here in our thought experiment, Team 8 does just that. (Note: Don't be Team 8.)
Keep your eye on the Ant Man, who could climb your board as we get closer to Draft Day.
ROUND 2
- Team 10: C: Joel Embiid
- Team 9: SG: Tyrese Maxey
- Team 8: PF: Domantas Sabonis
- Team 7: SG: Donovan Mitchell
- Team 6: PF: Pascal Siakam
- Team 5: PG: Stephen Curry
- Team 4: PG: Trae Young
- Team 3: SF: Jalen Williams
- Team 2: SF: Kevin Durant
- Team 1: SF: LeBron James
Analysis: You know the times are a’changin’ when K.D. and Bron go at the bottom of round two—and after Jalen freakin’ Williams. But Williams is a young’un, and Durant and James, um, aren’t.
I’d be nervous to grab Embiid in the second round, but Team 10 thinks he’ll remain on the court, so bully for them.
ROUND 3
- Team 1: SG: Devin Booker
- Team 2: SF: Paolo Banchero
- Team 3: PF: Evan Mobley
- Team 4: PF: Alperen Sengun
- Team 5: C: Bam Adebayo
- Team 6: SG: Desmond Bane
- Team 7: PG: Cade Cunningham
- Team 8: C: Chet Holmgren
- Team 9: SF: Franz Wagner
- Team 10: PG: Ja Morant
Analysis: Grabbing Bane at six is reveals Team 6’s strategy, that being to load up on three-pointers and free throw percentages, a category-stuffing approach that has won me not one, but two leagues.
Morant is a second-round talent, but his ability to stay in the lineup—injuries, off-court issues, yadda, yadda, yadda—hurts his value.
ROUND 4
- Team 10: SF: Jayson Tatum
- Team 9: C: Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Team 8: SG: Jaylen Brown
- Team 7: SG: DeMar DeRozan
- Team 6: SF: Scottie Barnes
- Team 5: SG: James Harden
- Team 4: PG: Darius Garland
- Team 3: PF: Kawhi Leonard
- Team 2: SF: Jimmy Butler
- Team 1: C: Kristaps Porzingis
Analysis: Two Celts and one former Celt take big tumbles, but you can’t really argue, as Tatum and Brown are both dealing with ouchies, and the Zinger has to find his sea legs in Hotlanta.
Our old friend Deebo is a box-score-filler who could be a sneaky-good get.
ROUND 5
- Team 1: PG: Jamal Murray
- Team 2: SG: LaMelo Ball
- Team 3: SF: Austin Reaves
- Team 4: C: Nikola Vucevic
- Team 5: PF: Miles Bridges
- Team 6: PG: Damian Lillard
- Team 7: SG: Josh Giddey
- Team 8: C: Ivica Zubac
- Team 9: PF: Jarrett Allen
- Team 10: PG: Tyler Herro
Analysis: Like Morant, Melo has first-round talent, but the uncertainty about either his current team (they stink) or his new team (if I’m Charlotte, I’d totally blow it up), making him an iffy early-round pick.
Don’t be surprised if Giddey vaults up the hit parade—and hopefully the restricted free agent will be doing so in Chicago.
And taking a fifth-round flyer on a still team-less Damian Lillard could be a league-winning move.
FINAL ROSTERS
Team 1
- C: Nikola Jokic
- SF: LeBron James
- SG: Devin Booker
- C: Kristaps Porzingis
- PG: Jamal Murray
Team 2
- C: Victor Wembanyama
- SF: Kevin Durant
- SF: Paolo Banchero
- SF: Jimmy Butler
- SG: LaMelo Ball
Team 3
- SG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- SF: Jalen Williams
- PF: Evan Mobley
- PF: Kawhi Leonard
- SF: Austin Reaves
Team 4
- PG: Luka Doncic
- PG: Trae Young
- PF: Alperen Sengun
- PG: Darius Garland
- C: Nikola Vucevic
Team 5
- PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
- PG: Stephen Curry
- C: Bam Adebayo
- SG: James Harden
- PF: Miles Bridges
Team 6
- PF: Anthony Davis
- PF: Pascal Siakam
- SG: Desmond Bane
- SF: Scottie Barnes
- PG: Damian Lillard
Team 7
- SG: Anthony Edwards
- SG: Donovan Mitchell
- PG: Cade Cunningham
- SG: DeMar DeRozan
- SG: Josh Giddey
Team 8
- SF: Cooper Flagg
- PF: Domantas Sabonis
- C: Chet Holmgren
- SG: Jaylen Brown
- C: Ivica Zubac
Team 9
- PG: Jalen Brunson
- SG: Tyrese Maxey
- SF: Franz Wagner
- C: Jaren Jackson Jr.
- PF: Jarrett Allen
Team 10
- C: Karl-Anthony Towns
- C: Joel Embiid
- PG: Ja Morant
- SF: Jayson Tatum
- PG: Tyler Herro
FINAL ANALYSIS
There’s a ton of fantasy talent in this draft, so rather than hoping, praying, and wishing for the top spot, you should be crossing your fingers to land at four or five.
To that point, Team 4 looks like a juggernaut, with three guards who will help them make huge noise in four categories: Points, assists, free throw percentage, and steals. They’ll likely punt on rebounds and blocks, and load up on more of the same in the next three rounds, as well they should. Remember, you just need to win each week 5-4.
Speaking of punting, Team 10 is sacrificing the first half of the season altogether, hoping that Tatum returns to the court—and to form—after the All-Star break. That said, if Tatum does Tatum things from February on, and Embiid can stay out of the trainer’s room, they could dominate in big-man stats. It’s a dice-roll, but that’s fantasy hoops, y’all.
PREDICTED LEAGUE STANDINGS
- Team 4
- Team 2
- Team 10
- Team 7
- Team 5
- Team 1
- Team 3
- Team 8
- Team 6
- Team 9
Hopefully that'll get us all through the summer.